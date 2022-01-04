We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This mincemeat crumble recipe is the ideal sweet dessert to follow a roast dinner around the Christmas period.

While you’ll certainly enjoy a couple of mince pies over the festive season, it’s unlikely you’ll have very many mince crumbles. This unique pudding uses a jar of mincemeat and a crunchy combination of ground and chopped almonds. This Christmas crumble recipe is so simple and uses traditional baking ingredients too, including butter and flour.

Ingredients 300g (10oz) plain flour

200g (7oz) unsalted butter, at room temperature

100g packet ground almonds

100g (31/2oz) caster sugar

Pinch Salt

410g jar mincemeat

50g (13/4oz) flaked almonds

Icing sugar for dusting

18 x 28cm (7 x 11in) traybake tin, lined with baking parchment

Method Set the oven to Gas mark 4 or 180°C.

Tip the flour into the bowl of a food processor and add the cubed butter, ground almonds, caster sugar and salt. Whizz the mixture starts to bind together. Alternatively, tip the ingredients into a bowl and rub the butter into the flour.

Tip about ¾ mixture into the base of the lined tin and spread it out well and then press it down very firmly.

Spread the mincemeat in an even layer over the top.

Mix the flaked almonds into the remaining mixture and then scatter this over the top of the mincemeat, and press it down lightly.

Bake the traybake in the centre of the oven for 45-50 minutes, or until the topping is a light golden colour.

Remove the traybake from the oven and leave it to cool in the tin.

Use the lining paper to help lift the traybake out onto a cutting board. Dust icing sugar over the top and then cut the traybake into 12-14 fingers.

Top tips for making mincemeat crumble:

For a refreshing twist, add some orange zest into your mincemeat before adding it to the crumble.

