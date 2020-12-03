Trending:

Mini Christmas cakes recipe

Nichola Palmer
makes: 12
Skill: easy
Prep: 15 min
Cooking: 30 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 316 kCal 16%
Fat 13.5g 19%
  -  Saturates 8g 40%
Carbohydrates 44.5g 16%
  -  of which Sugars 33.6g 37%
Protein 3.4g 7%
Salt 0.43g 7%
    • This mini Christmas cakes recipe makes delicious little muffin-sized, brandy infused treats that are just perfect for sharing with friends and family.

    Or, if you prefer a lighter fruit cake at Christmas, then these individual muffin-sized small Christmas cakes are just the thing.

    Made with a simple all-in-one sponge cake mix they are so much quicker to make than a classic fruit cake too! To give the cakes a boozier flavour, soak the dried fruit in 2 tbsp rum or brandy for 1-2 hrs before adding to the sponge mixture.

    For a sophisticated topping, add blanched almonds, pecans, sliced dried apricots and mixed coloured glace cherries, then glaze with a little warmed honey or syrup. Divine. Not sure how to decorate your Christmas cake? Our simple Christmas cake decorating ideas are sure to inspire!

    Ingredients

    • 175g butter, softened
    • 175g light soft brown sugar
    • 3 eggs, beaten
    • 175g self-raising flour
    • ½tsp baking powder
    • 2tsp ground mixed spice
    • 115g mixed dried fruit
    • 2tbsp brandy or orange juice
    • 115g icing sugar
    • 1-2tbsp hot water
    • 12 glace cherries
    • Holly leaves, to decorate

    Method

    • Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Thoroughly grease a non-stick 12-hole muffin tray and place a circle of baking paper in the base of each hole.

    • Place the butter, sugar, eggs, flour, baking powder and mixed spice in a large bowl and beat with an electric hand-held mixed for 3-4 mins until pale and creamy. Fold in the dried mixed fruit and brandy or orange juice.

    • Spoon the mixture into the prepared muffin tray. Bake for 25-30 mins until risen and golden and a skewer inserted into one of the cakes comes out clean. Leave in the tray for 3-4 mins then turn out onto a wire rack and leave to cool completely.

    • Sift the icing sugar into a bowl and stir in enough of the warm water to make a smooth and thick icing. Spoon the icing onto the top of the cakes, letting it slowly drizzle down the sides. Top each cake with a glace cherry and a couple of holly leaves. Leave to set.

    Top tip for making Mini Christmas cakes

    For smaller cakes divide the mixture between 2 x 12-hole buns trays and bake for 20-25 mins.

