This mini Christmas cakes recipe makes delicious little muffin-sized, brandy infused treats that are just perfect for sharing with friends and family.

Or, if you prefer a lighter fruit cake at Christmas, then these individual muffin-sized small Christmas cakes are just the thing.

Made with a simple all-in-one sponge cake mix they are so much quicker to make than a classic fruit cake too! To give the cakes a boozier flavour, soak the dried fruit in 2 tbsp rum or brandy for 1-2 hrs before adding to the sponge mixture.

For a sophisticated topping, add blanched almonds, pecans, sliced dried apricots and mixed coloured glace cherries, then glaze with a little warmed honey or syrup. Divine. Not sure how to decorate your Christmas cake? Our simple Christmas cake decorating ideas are sure to inspire!

Ingredients 175g butter, softened

175g light soft brown sugar

3 eggs, beaten

175g self-raising flour

½tsp baking powder

2tsp ground mixed spice

115g mixed dried fruit

2tbsp brandy or orange juice

115g icing sugar

1-2tbsp hot water

12 glace cherries

Holly leaves, to decorate

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Thoroughly grease a non-stick 12-hole muffin tray and place a circle of baking paper in the base of each hole.

Place the butter, sugar, eggs, flour, baking powder and mixed spice in a large bowl and beat with an electric hand-held mixed for 3-4 mins until pale and creamy. Fold in the dried mixed fruit and brandy or orange juice.

Spoon the mixture into the prepared muffin tray. Bake for 25-30 mins until risen and golden and a skewer inserted into one of the cakes comes out clean. Leave in the tray for 3-4 mins then turn out onto a wire rack and leave to cool completely.

Sift the icing sugar into a bowl and stir in enough of the warm water to make a smooth and thick icing. Spoon the icing onto the top of the cakes, letting it slowly drizzle down the sides. Top each cake with a glace cherry and a couple of holly leaves. Leave to set.

Top tip for making Mini Christmas cakes For smaller cakes divide the mixture between 2 x 12-hole buns trays and bake for 20-25 mins.

