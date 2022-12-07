Make 12 of these tasty mini clementine pavlovas in just 10 minutes using readymade mini meringues.
This a mouthwatering, sweet option for those of you looking for a buffet food-style pudding. Ideal for serving over the festive period, these mini meringues are topped with dark chocolate, mascarpone, crushed pistachios, and clementine for a sweet burst of refreshing citrus flavour. A really delicious dessert you'll want to make time and time again.
Ingredients
- 100g mascarpone
- 1tsp icing sugar
- 1 clementine, ¼ zested and the rest cut into wedges
- 12 mini meringues
- 25g dark chocolate
- 20g pistachios, finely chopped
Method
- Whisk the mascarpone and icing sugar until softly peaking, then fold in the clementine zest. Spoon onto each meringue.
- Melt the chocolate, then drizzle it over the mascarpone. Sprinkle over the pistachios and top with a segment of clementine.
Top tips for making mini clementine pavlovas
For a lovely buffet dessert, these can be upsized to meringue nests. You could also swap the clementines for raspberries, strawberries or blueberries instead.
