Mini clementine pavlovas recipe

Whip up a batch of these deliciously sweet mini clementine pavlovas - these tiny meringues are the ideal way to end your party...

Mini clementine pavlovas
Make 12 of these tasty mini clementine pavlovas in just 10 minutes using readymade mini meringues.

This a mouthwatering, sweet option for those of you looking for a buffet food-style pudding. Ideal for serving over the festive period, these mini meringues are topped with dark chocolate, mascarpone, crushed pistachios, and clementine for a sweet burst of refreshing citrus flavour. A really delicious dessert you'll want to make time and time again. 

Ingredients

  • 100g mascarpone
  • 1tsp icing sugar
  • 1 clementine, ¼ zested and the rest cut into wedges
  • 12 mini meringues
  • 25g dark chocolate
  • 20g pistachios, finely chopped

Method

  1. Whisk the mascarpone and icing sugar until softly peaking, then fold in the clementine zest. Spoon onto each meringue.
  2. Melt the chocolate, then drizzle it over the mascarpone. Sprinkle over the pistachios and top with a segment of clementine.

Top tips for making mini clementine pavlovas

For a lovely buffet dessert, these can be upsized to meringue nests. You could also swap the clementines for raspberries, strawberries or blueberries instead. 

