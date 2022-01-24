We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

One of our favourite treats in miniature form, topped with chocolate spread and arranged on sticks like the sweetest kebabs ever.

These mini pancakes are such a treat. They’re simple to make but they look so pretty – kids and grown-ups love them. Although they are great for Shrove Tuesday, we especially like making these when British strawberry season has started. This means the fruit is at its sweetest and juiciest. These are great at kids parties, or to have on hand after a barbecue. Children really like helping to put the skewers together, though be warned: it’s a messy job. This recipe should make enough for 4 skewers – one per person. It’s a good idea to count your pancakes before you start assembling them, so your can make sure the skewers are even. If you prefer thinner and more regularly sized pancakes, try our classic pancake recipe.

Ingredients 100g plain flour

½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp bicarbonate of soda

100ml milk

1 large egg

1 tsp vegetable oil

300g strawberries

100g Nutella

You will need:

About 4 wooden skewers

Method First make the pancakes. Measure the flour, baking powder and bicarbonate of soda into a medium-sized mixing bowl. Give these dry ingredients a little stir to combine.

Measure the milk into a measuring jug. If you have an eager helper, they may want to crack the egg (get them to do it into a bowl first, in case of stray bits of shell). Add the egg to the milk, along with the vegetable oil. Give the wet ingredients a whisk to break up the egg, then pour into the flour.

Use a balloon whisk to mix all the ingredients together, until the mixture becomes smooth. Leave to stand for a few minutes.

Wash and hull the strawberries, but leave them whole.

Grease a frying pan lightly with a little vegetable oil. Preheat the pan over a medium to high heat.

Spoon a little pancake batter into the pan – between 1-2 tsp at a time. The batter is thick, so it should hold its shape while cooking. Don’t use too much or they will spread and end up too large for the skewers.

Cook the pancake batter until tiny bubbles begin to form on the surface of the pancakes. Then flip the pancakes over to cook the other side, for approximately 1 minute, until they turn light golden brown. Leave to cool on a wire rack.

Once the pancakes are cool enough to handle, you (or your little helper) can spread a little Nutella on top of each one.

To make up the kebabs, alternate between the Nutella-covered pancakes and strawberries as you push them onto the skewers. Keep all the pancakes with the Nutella side facing upwards, so they look pretty. You may wish to snip the sharp end of the skewers if you’re serving them to kids.

Top tips for mini pancakes

Unlike larger pancakes which (though they can be stored) are best eaten straight away, these mini pancakes are so small they don't really get tough, so you can make them a few hours in advance and serve them up as pudding.

If you want your mini pancakes to be all the same size, you can cook them in a small metal cookie cutter, placed in your frying pan. This method does take a while though.

