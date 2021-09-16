We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These mini raspberry and almond muffins are sweet treats in miniature size.

These mini raspberry and almond muffins are ideal for making in early summer as this is when raspberries are at their ripest and ready to pick. It’s at this time that the raspberries will naturally be sweeter and juicer too, so when they’re combined with the creamy smoothness of the almonds, they create a really perfect flavour combination. Still light and not too filling but perfect for hitting that afternoon craving. There’s no reason why you couldn’t make these with frozen raspberries though, just be sure to defrost them first.

Ingredients 3 medium free-range eggs

125g corn oil

200ml semi-skimmed milk

Few drops almond extract

300g self-raising flour

3⁄4tsp baking powder

100g caster sugar

200g fresh raspberries

40g whole natural almonds, roughly chopped

Method Heat the oven to 180°C/gas mark 4. Line a 12-hole muffin tin with paper muffin cases.

Whisk the eggs with the corn oil, milk and almond extract until thoroughly combined.

Sift the flour and baking powder into a bowl, add the caster sugar and mix well. Make a well in the dry ingredients and pour in the egg mixture.

Mix the batter briefly, but don’t over mix it as it’s meant to be lumpy.

Add the raspberries (reserving a handful) and mix briefly.

Divide the mixture between the muffin cases. Sprinkle the almonds and reserved raspberries over the top.

Bake for 25-30 mins until risen, golden and springy to the touch.

Top tips for making mini raspberry and almond muffins:

If the miniature version of these muffins are quite cutting it for you, you can make them full-size. Simply double each of the ingredients and be sure to fill appropriately sized muffin cases to prevent the mixture from overflowing.

