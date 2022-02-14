This mixed spice muesli is packed with tasty nuts and seeds and comes with a choice of three toppings.
If you like to start your day with cereal, this is a really great option. You can make it in a big batch to eat over the course of the next week, but you won’t get bored of it. Just change up the toppings to suit how you feel – or mix and match to make your own. Our favourite is the pumpkin and pomegranate option. The juicy burst of the fresh pomegranate seeds is a sensory delight. This recipe makes three portions but if you just double everything you’ve got enough for almost a whole week. The muesli will keep in a sealed container in a cool place, for up to a fortnight.
Ingredients
- 125g jumbo oats
- 75g sultanas
- ½ tsp mixed spice
- 30g bran flakes
- 50g toasted flaked almonds
- 25g sunflower seeds
- Milk to serve
- Topping 1
- 2 tbsp dried cranberries
- 1 tbsp pistachio nuts, roughly chopped
- Topping 2
- 25g blackberries
- 25g raspberries
- Topping 3
- 25g pomegranate seeds
- 1 tbsp pumpkin seeds
Method
To make the muesli, mix all the ingredients in a bowl until well combined. Store in an airtight container.
To serve, pour a third of the muesli in a bowl, add milk according to preference and sprinkle over the topping of your choice.
Top tip for making mixed spice muesli
Add a juicy freshness to the muesli by mixing in half a finely chopped apple each morning just before serving.
