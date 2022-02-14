Trending:

Mixed spice muesli recipe

serves: 3
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
Prep: 10 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 413 kCal 21%
Fat 15.1g 22%
  -  Saturates 1.7g 9%
Carbohydrates 53.7g 21%
  -  of which Sugars 20.1g 22%
Protein 12.6g 25%
Salt 0.03g 1%
    • This mixed spice muesli is packed with tasty nuts and seeds and comes with a choice of three toppings.

    If you like to start your day with cereal, this is a really great option. You can make it in a big batch to eat over the course of the next week, but you won’t get bored of it. Just change up the toppings to suit how you feel – or mix and match to make your own. Our favourite is the pumpkin and pomegranate option. The juicy burst of the fresh pomegranate seeds is a sensory delight. This recipe makes three portions but if you just double everything you’ve got enough for almost a whole week. The muesli will keep in a sealed container in a cool place, for up to a fortnight.

    Ingredients

    • 125g jumbo oats
    • 75g sultanas
    • ½ tsp mixed spice
    • 30g bran flakes
    • 50g toasted flaked almonds
    • 25g sunflower seeds
    • Milk to serve
    • Topping 1
    • 2 tbsp dried cranberries
    • 1 tbsp pistachio nuts, roughly chopped
    • Topping 2
    • 25g blackberries
    • 25g raspberries
    • Topping 3
    • 25g pomegranate seeds
    • 1 tbsp pumpkin seeds

    Method

    • To make the muesli, mix all the ingredients in a bowl until well combined. Store in an airtight container.

    • To serve, pour a third of the muesli in a bowl, add milk according to preference and sprinkle over the topping of your choice.

    Top tip for making mixed spice muesli

    Add a juicy freshness to the muesli by mixing in half a finely chopped apple each morning just before serving.

