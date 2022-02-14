We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This mixed spice muesli is packed with tasty nuts and seeds and comes with a choice of three toppings.

If you like to start your day with cereal, this is a really great option. You can make it in a big batch to eat over the course of the next week, but you won’t get bored of it. Just change up the toppings to suit how you feel – or mix and match to make your own. Our favourite is the pumpkin and pomegranate option. The juicy burst of the fresh pomegranate seeds is a sensory delight. This recipe makes three portions but if you just double everything you’ve got enough for almost a whole week. The muesli will keep in a sealed container in a cool place, for up to a fortnight.

Ingredients 125g jumbo oats

75g sultanas

½ tsp mixed spice

30g bran flakes

50g toasted flaked almonds

25g sunflower seeds

Milk to serve

Topping 1

2 tbsp dried cranberries

1 tbsp pistachio nuts, roughly chopped

Topping 2

25g blackberries

25g raspberries

Topping 3

25g pomegranate seeds

1 tbsp pumpkin seeds

Method To make the muesli, mix all the ingredients in a bowl until well combined. Store in an airtight container.

To serve, pour a third of the muesli in a bowl, add milk according to preference and sprinkle over the topping of your choice.

Top tip for making mixed spice muesli

Add a juicy freshness to the muesli by mixing in half a finely chopped apple each morning just before serving.

