These coffee cake muffins are the ideal afternoon treat for when you need a pick-me-up.

We’ve combined aromatic espresso coffee with indulgently rich dark chocolate in this recipe to create a really unique combination of flavours. The richness of the chocolate pairs perfectly with the tang of the espresso to complement each other. For the best effect, we recommend using fresh espresso from a Moka pot or even a machine. But if you can’t get your hands on those, use instant espresso coffee. As long as you go for a high-quality brand and type, you should be able to produce a similar taste to freshly ground beans.

Ingredients Dry ingredients:

80g plain flour

1½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

Wet ingredients:

185g butter, melted and cooled

30ml espresso coffee, cooled

185g caster sugar

5 eggs, separated

150g dark chocolate, melted and cooled

Method Preheat the oven to 220°C/420°F/Gas mark 7 Mix Together the flour, baking powder and salt. In a separate bowl, mix together the butter, coffee and sugar to get a creamy paste, then add the egg yolks and mix well.

Add the egg mixture to the dry ingredients and mix. Add the melted chocolate. Beat the egg whites then fold into the mixture. Do not mix too much,

Pour the mixture into 12 greased muffin moulds. Cook for 10-15 minutes until the muffins are well risen but still soft to the touch. These muffins must be really moist so don’t overcook them, and don’t forget that they will solidify somewhat when cooling.

Remove from the oven and transfer to a wire rack to cool.

Top tips for making coffee cake muffins:

Making muffins can be messy business! You don't want to lose a drop of this delicious mixture, so use a soup ladle or an ice cream scoop to get your mixture into the cases. This will also help you measure out the mixture and avoid over-filling the cases.

