This monkfish with Parma ham is a simple but really delicious dish, perfect for sharing with someone special.

The deliciously mild monkfish combines so beautifully with the salty, flavourful Parma ham. The textures are a brilliant juxtaposition too - the soft fish and the crispiness of the ham - they're a terrific pairing. All you need to add is a potatoes. You can keep things really simple with steamed or lightly crushed new potatoes, or go for crispy roast potatoes. This makes a great romantic dinner for two because it's simple to create but looks (and tastes) as good as fancy restaurant food.

Ingredients

2 x 175g (6oz) monkfish fillets

4 slices Parma ham

1-2 twigs fresh rosemary

3 tbsp olive oil

100g (4oz) asparagus spears

100g (4oz) baby sweetcorn, halved lengthways

Method

Preheat the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas 5. Season the monkfish with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Lay two overlapping slices of Parma ham on a chopping board. Scatter over some chopped rosemary leaves, then place a monkfish fillet over the top and wrap it up. Repeat with the other fillet. Tuck a couple of extra sprigs of rosemary between the ham layers. Heat 1 tbsp of the olive oil in a frying pan and fry the monkfish fillets for 2-3 mins. Transfer to a small roasting tin and roast in the oven for 10 mins. Toss the asparagus and baby sweetcorn in another tablespoon of the oil and place around the monkfish. Roast for a further 10-15 mins until the fish is firm to the touch and the vegetables are just tender. Slice each monkfish fillet into three and arrange on top of the roasted vegetables. Drizzle over the rest of the olive oil and serve immediately.

Top tip for making monkfish with Parma ham

We've served this with asparagus and baby corn, but you can work with whatever is in season. Sugar snap peas, French beans or long stem broccoli would work well too.

Is monkfish expensive?

Monkfish is one of the more highly prized fish and usually has a price tag to match. Like most fish, it's usually cheaper - as well as often being better quality and more environmentally friendly - to buy it frozen. One of the reasons people like monkfish is because the taste and texture are reminiscent of lobster, which is even more expensive.

Is monkfish ethical?

According to the Marine Conservation Society's Good Fish Guide (opens in new tab), monkfish has mixed sustainability ratings depending where and how it is caught. To make sure the fish you buy is as sustainable as possible, look for the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC)'s blue tick logo on the packaging.

