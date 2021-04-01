Swap classic noodles for courgette spaghetti ‘courgetti’ instead with our vegetarian mushroom ragu recipe.
Opting for courgette noodles instead of traditional noodles really keeps the calorie and fat count down. A portion of this mushroom ragu with courgetti is just 125 calories per serving, ideal for if you’re on a diet like the 500 calorie diet. The mushroom ragu is made with a rich tomato sauce packed with finely chopped vegetables like carrot, celery, and onion.
Ingredients
- 1tbsp light olive oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 stick each carrot and celery, finely chopped
- 500g mixed mushrooms, finely chopped or blitzed
- 300g Quorn mince
- 2tbsp tomato puree
- 250mls stock (e.g Marigold vegetable bouillon powder)
- 700g passata
- For the courgetti:
- 4 courgettes, cut into long noodles
- 1tsp olive oil
- fresh basil or fresh oregano, optional
Method
Heat the oil in a sauté pan or deep frying pan. Gently cook the onion, carrot and celery for 10mins, until softened. Remove to a plate. Turn up the heat and add the mushrooms to the pan and fry until any water has evaporated. Add the Quorn mince, stir, then add back the vegetables, along with the tomato puree, stock and passata. Simmer for 20mins.
Add the stock to a pan of boiling water and cook the courgette noodles for 1-2 mins, until just tender. Toss with a little olive oil and divide between 4 serving plates. Top with a generous portion of ragu and serve.
Top tips for making mushroom ragu with courgetti
Swap the Quorn mince in this recipe for beef, lamb, or turkey mince instead. Keep in mind that this will alter the nutritional information, however.
If you can’t buy a mix of mushrooms we’d recommend choosing chestnut mushrooms or portobello mushrooms instead as they are both packed full of an earthy, rich flavour which will really transform your dish.
