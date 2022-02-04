We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These Nutella-stuffed pancakes are a real crowd-pleaser as when you cut into the stack, there’s a surprise layer of tasty Nutella that oozes out.

But luckily, this pancake recipe is no harder to pull together than a traditional one – you’ll just need a little bit more preparation time as you have to freeze some spoonfuls of Nutella for an hour before you start cooking. But we promise it’s definitely worth the effort as it’s sure to be a winner with any chocolate fans. To top this impressive recipe off, you just need a handful of strawberries and a drizzling of cream and icing sugar.

Watch how to make Nutella-stuffed pancakes

Ingredients 12tbsp Nutella

200g self-raising flour

1tsp baking powder

1 egg

300ml milk

knob of butter

strawberries

cream

icing Sugar

Method To make your pancakes, start by placing 12 tablespoons of Nutella on a tray and freeze them for an hour.

In a bowl, place the flour, baking powder, milk and egg and whisk until the batter is smooth.

In a pan melt the butter and add a scoop of the pancake mix.

Place one of the frozen pieces of Nutella into the middle of the pancake batter and press it down, cover over with more pancake batter to hide the Nutella completely.

Flip the pancake over and make sure both sides are cooked.

Repeat until you’ve used all the mixture and stack the cooked pancakes up on plates.

Decorate the stack of Nutella-stuffed pancakes with strawberries, drizzle with cream and sprinkle with icing sugar before serving.

Top tips for making Nutella pancakes:

Looking for even more of a twist on these tasty pancakes? Grate some orange zest and add that to the mixture. Along with the nutty, chocolatey infusion you'll have the unexpected tang of orange.

