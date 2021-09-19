We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ready in just half an hour, these filling oatmeal muffins are the perfect morning snack.

These delicious oatmeal muffins are infused with nutmeg. The sweetness of the apple sauce works wonders with the texture of the oats. Add a handful of mixed dried fruit to make these muffins extra sweet and serve slightly warm.

Ingredients 200g self-raising flour

½tsp baking powder

1tsp grated nutmeg

150g oatmeal

100g light brown sugar

125g mixed dried fruit

250ml milk

2 eggs

150g unsweetened apple sauce

60gms melted butter

Method Preheat oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6. Line a muffin tray with 12 cases.

In a bowl sift together the self-raising flour, baking powder and nutmeg. Mix through the oat bran, sugar and dried fruit.

In a separate bowl mix the milk, eggs and apple sauce and stir until well combined. Mix through the melted butter.

Pour the dry ingredients into the wet and mix until just combined.

Divide between the 12 cases. Bake for 20 to 25 mins or until well risen and firm to the touch.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 5 mins before transferring to a wire rack to cool fully.

Top tips for making oatmeal muffins

If you don’t have apple sauce, marmalade is a great alternative.

