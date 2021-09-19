Ready in just half an hour, these filling oatmeal muffins are the perfect morning snack.
These delicious oatmeal muffins are infused with nutmeg. The sweetness of the apple sauce works wonders with the texture of the oats. Add a handful of mixed dried fruit to make these muffins extra sweet and serve slightly warm.
Ingredients
- 200g self-raising flour
- ½tsp baking powder
- 1tsp grated nutmeg
- 150g oatmeal
- 100g light brown sugar
- 125g mixed dried fruit
- 250ml milk
- 2 eggs
- 150g unsweetened apple sauce
- 60gms melted butter
Method
Preheat oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6. Line a muffin tray with 12 cases.
In a bowl sift together the self-raising flour, baking powder and nutmeg. Mix through the oat bran, sugar and dried fruit.
In a separate bowl mix the milk, eggs and apple sauce and stir until well combined. Mix through the melted butter.
Pour the dry ingredients into the wet and mix until just combined.
Divide between the 12 cases. Bake for 20 to 25 mins or until well risen and firm to the touch.
Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 5 mins before transferring to a wire rack to cool fully.
Top tips for making oatmeal muffins
If you don’t have apple sauce, marmalade is a great alternative.
