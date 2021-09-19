We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Bake these oat muffins in just 20 minutes. These easy muffins are ready in just four steps.

Just like our classic blueberry muffins, these oat muffins are made using fresh blueberries. The blueberries work perfectly with the spongy texture of the oats. These mouthwatering muffins are made with golden caster sugar, honey, and sour cream for an extra soft, golden sponge.

Ingredients 100g (3½oz) self-raising white flour

100g (3½oz) self-raising brown flour

½tsp bicarbonate of soda

½tsp baking powder

90g (3oz) oats, plus 1tbsp for sprinkling on top

60g (2oz) golden caster sugar

180g pack fresh blueberries

2 medium eggs

284ml carton soured cream

6tbsp runny honey

6tbsp sunflower oil

12-hole muffin tins, lined with paper muffin cases

Method Set the oven to gas mark 4 or 180°C. Sieve the white and brown flours into a bowl, tipping in the bran left in the sieve. Add the bicarbonate of soda, baking powder, oats and sugar. Gently stir the dry ingredients together and sprinkle in the blueberries.

Beat the eggs in a large jug, then add the soured cream, honey and oil and beat together with a fork.

Tip the egg mixture into the dry ingredients and gently fold everything together, stirring until the ingredients are just combined.

Spoon the mixture into the muffin cases. Sprinkle with the rest of the oats. Bake for 20 mins until well-risen and pale golden. Serve warm, or cool on a wire rack and store in an airtight tin.

Top tips for making oat muffins

Be careful not to over-mix, or the blueberries will bleed into the cake mixture and make it look grey. Lumps are ok in this mixture.

You might also like…

Banana muffins

Chocolate muffins

Apple muffins