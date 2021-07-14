We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Keep the calorie count at just 402 per portion with this open Mediterranean lasagne recipe.

This light, summery dinner combines tender aubergine chunks, red onion, and creamy mozzarella together to make one mouthwatering meal. A few tablespoons of red pesto adds a punch of flavour. Garnish with fresh basil leaves and serve.

Ingredients 2 medium aubergines, trimmed

3 tbsp olive oil, plus extra for drizzling

1 large red onion, peeled and sliced in rings

4 sheets fresh lasagne, halved

2 x 125g packs mozzarella cheese, drained, each sliced into 8

Salt and ground black pepper

4 tbsp red pesto or chilli pesto

A few basil leaves, for garnish

Method To make your lasagne, set the grill to high. Slice the aubergines thickly into rings (getting 12 slices from each). Brush both sides with a little oil and pack them on a baking sheet. Grill for 4-5 mins on each side, until browned. Set aside, then oil and grill the onion slices until just browned.

Meanwhile, cook the lasagne sheets in a pan of boiling water for about 4 mins. Drain well and set aside.

Set the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6. Line a baking sheet with baking parchment. Put 4 pieces of lasagne on it, brush them with oil, then pile on 2-3 slices of aubergine, a few onion rings, a couple of slices of mozzarella, seasoning and ½ a tbsp of pesto. Brush the other pieces of lasagne with oil, arrange at angles on top and repeat the aubergine, onion, cheese and pesto layering.

Bake for 10-15 mins, until the cheese is melted and browning. Serve on hot plates, drizzle with extra olive oil and garnish with basil.

Top tips for making open Mediterranean lasagne

Fresh lasagne is quicker to cook, but you can use dried in this recipe if preferred. We’d recommend soaking the sheets beforehand in near boiling water to soften them. That way you won’t have to adjust cooking times. If you’re cooking dry lasagne sheets as they are, you may need to add 5-10 minutes onto the cooking time.

