These orange fairy cakes are infused with a fresh, citrus orange flavour thanks to the zest and juice of an orange.

Not only are these orange fairy cakes gluten-free, but they are also dairy-free too. Use gluten-free flour and baking powder as well as dairy-free spread. These fairy cakes take just 15 mins to prepare and 15 minutes to cook. One fairy cake is just 260 calories.

Ingredients 125g (4oz) gluten-free plain white flour

1 level tsp gluten-free baking powder

125g (4oz) dairy-free spread

90g (3oz) Fruisana fruit sugar, plus 1 extra tbsp (alternatively, use 125g/4oz caster sugar)

2 medium eggs

Grated rind and juice 1 large orange

8 muffin tins, lined with fairy-cake paper cases

Method Set the oven to 190°C (375°F, gas mark 5).

Put the flour, baking powder, spread, sugar and eggs in a mixing bowl; add half the grated orange rind and 1tbsp water.

Beat well with a wooden spoon until mixed. Spoon the mixture into the paper cake cases.

Bake for 15 mins. Remove the cakes from the muffin tins and place on a wire rack to cool.

Heat the orange juice in a small pan with the extra tbsp of sugar. Boil until syrupy.

Pour over the hot cakes, then sprinkle with the rest of the grated orange rind. Leave to cool before serving.

Top tips for making orange fairy cakes

This recipe would work just as well with standard baking butter, baking powder and plain flour. You could also try this recipe with lemon or lime instead for an extra tangy, citruses version.

