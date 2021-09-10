We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Indulge in these zesty orange muffins – perfect for a little afternoon pick me up.

Our orange muffins recipe is cheap and seriously simple to make. Using some kitchen cupboard ingredients and a hearty teaspoon or two of orange rind, you can whip these tangy treats up in a speedy half hour. Nice and fluffy, and full of sweet citrusy flavours, these muffins will melt-in-your-mouth. And the added perk? They’re relatively low-calorie too. Bake a batch and pop one in the kids lunchbox for an extra special treat.

Ingredients 240ml low-fat milk

1 egg, beaten

½tsp salt

1tbsp baking powder

3tsp granulated sugar substitute

250g sifted all-purpose flour

60g margarine, melted

2tsp finely grated orange rind.

Method Preheat oven to 220°C/425°F/Gas Mark 7. Spray muffin tin with non-stick coating agent.

Sift dry ingredients into medium-size bowl.

In separate bowl, combine egg with milk, margarine, and orange rind. Beat with fork or whisk to mix thoroughly.

Make a well in center of dry ingredients. Pour in liquid ingredients; stir quickly until dry ingredients are just moistened and mixture is still slightly lumpy.

Divide batter into muffin cups, filling each two-thirds full.

Bake 15 to 20 mins, or until golden brown and toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Loosen edges of muffins. Let stand 1 or 2 minutes. Turn onto cooling racks.

Top tips for making orange muffins:

If you want to decorate these muffins, top with a simple vanilla buttercream so it doesn't overpower the taste of the orange.

