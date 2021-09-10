Indulge in these zesty orange muffins – perfect for a little afternoon pick me up.
Our orange muffins recipe is cheap and seriously simple to make. Using some kitchen cupboard ingredients and a hearty teaspoon or two of orange rind, you can whip these tangy treats up in a speedy half hour. Nice and fluffy, and full of sweet citrusy flavours, these muffins will melt-in-your-mouth. And the added perk? They’re relatively low-calorie too. Bake a batch and pop one in the kids lunchbox for an extra special treat.
Ingredients
- 240ml low-fat milk
- 1 egg, beaten
- ½tsp salt
- 1tbsp baking powder
- 3tsp granulated sugar substitute
- 250g sifted all-purpose flour
- 60g margarine, melted
- 2tsp finely grated orange rind.
Method
Preheat oven to 220°C/425°F/Gas Mark 7. Spray muffin tin with non-stick coating agent.
Sift dry ingredients into medium-size bowl.
In separate bowl, combine egg with milk, margarine, and orange rind. Beat with fork or whisk to mix thoroughly.
Make a well in center of dry ingredients. Pour in liquid ingredients; stir quickly until dry ingredients are just moistened and mixture is still slightly lumpy.
Divide batter into muffin cups, filling each two-thirds full.
Bake 15 to 20 mins, or until golden brown and toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Loosen edges of muffins. Let stand 1 or 2 minutes. Turn onto cooling racks.
Top tips for making orange muffins:
If you want to decorate these muffins, top with a simple vanilla buttercream so it doesn't overpower the taste of the orange.
