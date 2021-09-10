Trending:

Orange muffins recipe

makes: 12
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
Prep: 10 min
Cooking: 20 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 130 kCal 7%
    • Indulge in these zesty orange muffins – perfect for a little afternoon pick me up.

    Our orange muffins recipe is cheap and seriously simple to make. Using some kitchen cupboard ingredients and a hearty teaspoon or two of orange rind, you can whip these tangy treats up in a speedy half hour. Nice and fluffy, and full of sweet citrusy flavours, these muffins will melt-in-your-mouth. And the added perk? They’re relatively low-calorie too. Bake a batch and pop one in the kids lunchbox for an extra special treat.

    Ingredients

    • 240ml low-fat milk
    • 1 egg, beaten
    • ½tsp salt
    • 1tbsp baking powder
    • 3tsp granulated sugar substitute
    • 250g sifted all-purpose flour
    • 60g margarine, melted
    • 2tsp finely grated orange rind.

    Method

    • Preheat oven to 220°C/425°F/Gas Mark 7. Spray muffin tin with non-stick coating agent.

    • Sift dry ingredients into medium-size bowl.

    • In separate bowl, combine egg with milk, margarine, and orange rind. Beat with fork or whisk to mix thoroughly.

    • Make a well in center of dry ingredients. Pour in liquid ingredients; stir quickly until dry ingredients are just moistened and mixture is still slightly lumpy.

    • Divide batter into muffin cups, filling each two-thirds full.

    • Bake 15 to 20 mins, or until golden brown and toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Loosen edges of muffins. Let stand 1 or 2 minutes. Turn onto cooling racks.

    Top tips for making orange muffins:

    If you want to decorate these muffins, top with a simple vanilla buttercream so it doesn't overpower the taste of the orange.

