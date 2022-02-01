We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Delicate pancakes stuffed with rice noodles, prawns, beansprouts, peanuts and lovely Thai flavours.

Pretty much every cuisine in the world has its own version of pancakes, so it’s no great leap to mix them up with our favourite treat from Thailand. The result is pad Thai pancakes. OK, it might not be the most authentic way to serve up noodles, but we’re here to tell you it works and it’s delicious. Plus it elevates this aromatic prawn dish into a handheld treat. Pad Thai on the hoof. Fusion is the future. You can use our classic pancake recipe to make the wraps for this dish, or buy them readymade.

Ingredients 125g (4oz) Thai rice noodles

1 tsp caster sugar

2 tsp tamarind paste or 1tsp green Thai curry paste

2-3 tbsp fish sauce

Juice of 1 lime

2 tbsp vegetable oil

300g pack vegetable and beansprout stir-fry

200g (7oz) raw tiger prawns

About 60g (2oz) roasted salted peanuts, roughly chopped

About 4 tbsp chopped fresh coriander leaves

Lime wedges and sweet chilli sauce, to serve

Readymade pancakes

Method Cut the noodles roughly in half, with scissors, and put them in a large bowl. Pour boiling water over them and leave to soak for 5-10 mins.

Mix together the sugar, tamarind, or Thai curry paste, fish sauce and lime juice, to make a dressing.

Add 1 tbsp of the oil to a wok or large pan and cook the veg for about 5 mins, or according to pack directions. Add drained noodles and dressing, and warm through. Divide mixture between the warm pancakes.

Meanwhile, heat the rest of the oil in wok or pan and cook prawns for a few mins until they turn pink all over. Divide them between pancakes, along with peanuts and coriander. Roll up the pancakes and serve with lime wedges and chilli sauce.

Top tip for making pad Thai pancakes

If you're making the pancakes yourself, switch them up a gear by adding 1 tbsp shredded (not desiccated, which would be too sweet) coconut, and fry them in coconut oil instead of butter.

