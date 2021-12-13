Jewel-green sprouts par-boiled and tossed in garlicky butter with soft, doughy chestnuts.
These fried Brussels sprouts are the perfect side dish over the Christmas feasting season – either alongside the turkey, or with the ham or other big roasts. And, unlike this Brussels sprouts recipe, it’s vegetarian. In fact, if you swap out the butter for a plant-based spread, it’s vegan. Sprouts are so good for you – a normal 80g serving contains more vitamin C than an orange. Now frying them in butter might reduce the healthiness somewhat, but sometimes we’ll try anything to win people over to the sprout lover army – and this recipe does just that.
Ingredients
- 1kg (2¼lb) sprouts, trimmed
- 50g (1¾oz) butter
- 200g packet whole chestnuts, vacuum packed
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
Bring a large pan of water to the boil and add the sprouts. Simmer the sprouts for 10-15 mins, or until they are just tender. Drain them well.
Melt the butter in the hot pan that the sprouts were cooked in. Add the chestnuts and cook for 1-2 mins, turning them occasionally in the butter.
Return the sprouts to the pan and cook for a further 1-2 mins, turning them well to coat them in the butter. Season the sprouts to taste. Keep them warm until ready to serve.
Top tip for fried Brussels sprouts with chestnuts
- Don’t over trim your sprouts - you only need to take a little off the stem and remove the outer leaves if they are yellow, wilted or insect-damaged. Once trimmed, give them a good rinse in cold water to wash off any bugs.
