Jewel-green sprouts par-boiled and tossed in garlicky butter with soft, doughy chestnuts.

These fried Brussels sprouts are the perfect side dish over the Christmas feasting season – either alongside the turkey, or with the ham or other big roasts. And, unlike this Brussels sprouts recipe, it’s vegetarian. In fact, if you swap out the butter for a plant-based spread, it’s vegan. Sprouts are so good for you – a normal 80g serving contains more vitamin C than an orange. Now frying them in butter might reduce the healthiness somewhat, but sometimes we’ll try anything to win people over to the sprout lover army – and this recipe does just that.

Ingredients 1kg (2¼lb) sprouts, trimmed

50g (1¾oz) butter

200g packet whole chestnuts, vacuum packed

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method Bring a large pan of water to the boil and add the sprouts. Simmer the sprouts for 10-15 mins, or until they are just tender. Drain them well.

Melt the butter in the hot pan that the sprouts were cooked in. Add the chestnuts and cook for 1-2 mins, turning them occasionally in the butter.

Return the sprouts to the pan and cook for a further 1-2 mins, turning them well to coat them in the butter. Season the sprouts to taste. Keep them warm until ready to serve.

Top tip for fried Brussels sprouts with chestnuts

Don’t over trim your sprouts - you only need to take a little off the stem and remove the outer leaves if they are yellow, wilted or insect-damaged. Once trimmed, give them a good rinse in cold water to wash off any bugs.

