Pasta salad with tuna and peppers recipe

Jessica Dady Jessica Dady
  • Healthy
  • Low-fat
serves: 4
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
5-a-day: 1
Prep: 10 min
Cooking: 20 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 376 kCal 19%
Fat 12.2g 17%
  -  Saturates 7.7g 39%
Carbohydrates 45.3g 19%
  -  of which Sugars 6.4g 7%
Protein 20.1g 40%
Salt 0.5g 8%
    • This pasta salad with tuna and peppers is packed with chunky tuna, diced peppers, spring onions, and fennel shavings in a creamy mustard dressing.

    This simple tuna and pasta dish takes just 20 minutes to cook and serves four. We’ve used pasta shells in this recipe but you could easily use other pasta shapes instead including penne or fusilli.

    Ingredients

    • 225g/8oz pasta shells
    • 1 x 185g tin of tuna, drained
    • Salt and freshly ground black pepper
    • 1 red and 1 yellow pepper, seeded and diced small
    • 4 spring onions, finely sliced
    • 1 small fennel bulb, trimmed and thinly sliced (reserve fronds)
    • 2tsp Dijon mustard
    • 5tbsp créme fraîche
    • A good squeeze lemon juice
    • Fennel fronds for decoration

    Method

    • Cook pasta shells in plenty of boiling salted water until just tender. Drain and refresh in cold water.

    • Transfer to a bowl. Add the pepper dice, spring onions, tuna chunks and fennel shavings.

    • For the dressing, spoon the mustard into a bowl and add the crème fraîche, lemon juice and seasoning. Mix well, then pour over the pasta and toss well to coat. Serve decorated with fennel fronds.

    Top tips for making pasta salad with tuna and peppers

    If you’re not a fan of mustard, you could leave this out of the recipe or you could opt for wholegrain mustard instead, which isn’t as strong or fiery.

