Try our peach crumble cake recipe for a quick and fruity afternoon tea treat.

Our peach crumble cake is so easy and speedy to make, just bake for 20 mins before cutting into big slices and enjoying with a cuppa. It takes the tasty fruit and crumble topping components from our heavenly peach crumble recipe and adds them to a delicious moist sponge that soaks up all the flavour.

Ingredients 350g (12oz) self-raising flour

2 level tsp mixed spice

175g (6oz) butter, cut into pieces

150g (5oz) golden caster sugar

8 tbsp buttermilk

1 tsp vanilla extract

415g can peaches in syrup, drained

Icing sugar, for dusting

You will also need

18 x 28cm (7 x 11in) tin, lined with Bakewell paper

Method Set the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5. Put the flour and spice into a food processor with the butter. Pulse to form crumbs.

Add the sugar and 3 tbsp of the buttermilk. Pulse to make a very coarse, clumpy crumble. Tip out into a bowl, then put two-thirds of the mixture back in the food processor and set aside the rest.

Add the remaining buttermilk and the vanilla extract to the mixture in the processor and blend to a smooth consistency. Spoon into the prepared tin and smooth the top.

Arrange the drained peaches evenly over the cake mixture, then spoon on the reserved clumpy crumble, leaving some of the fruit uncovered.

Bake for 20 mins or until a skewer inserted into the centre of the cake mixture comes out clean.

Cut into chunky slices and dust with icing sugar to serve

Top tips for making peach crumble cake:

We encourage you to add half a teaspoon of cinnamon into the cake mix for an extra hit of sweetness.

