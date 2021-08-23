We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Phil Vickery’s caramel swirl chocolate brownies are perfect for chocolate lovers who want a little something extra in their sweet treat.

Chocolately and delicious, these caramel swirl brownies take under an hour to make and as they’re designed by celebrity and ITV’s resident chef, Phil Vickery, you can be sure that they’ll be delicious. Famous for his sweet treats, Phil brings something new to this salted caramel brownie recipe with the addition of the crunchy walnut pieces. For the best experience with these brownies, serve them with a small dollop of ice cream, a little drizzle of caramel and an espresso.

Ingredients 150g (5½oz) butter

200g (7oz) dark chocolate

2 eggs, beaten

175g (6oz) soft light brown sugar

55g (2oz) plain flour

1tsp baking powder

55g (2oz) walnut pieces (optional)

4-6tbsp caramel, plus extra to serve (try Carnations)

Method Preheat the oven to 180ºC, 350º F, gas mark 4. Grease and line a 20cm (8in) square baking tin.

Melt the butter with 55g (2oz) of the chocolate in a heatproof bowl over a pan of hot water.

Beat the eggs with the sugar in a large bowl, then sift in the flour, and baking powder. Stir in the melted chocolate mixture, and beat together until well blended.

Chop the remaining chocolate into rough chunks and stir into the brownie mixture, with the walnuts. Spoon into the tin and spread evenly.

Beat the caramel in a small bowl and swirl into the mix. Bake for about 30 mins, the cake should begin to shrink slightly from the sides of the tin.

When cool cut the brownie cake into squares.

Tips for making caramel swirl chocolate brownies:

Make sure you don't overcook these brownies otherwise the caramel inside and sitting on the surface of the brownie will burn. Instead, stick to the recommended cooking time on this recipe and if you want gooey brownies, take them out after the minimum cooking time.

