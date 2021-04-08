We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Ready in just 20 minutes, this filling potato, apple and tuna frittata by Phil Vickery is so easy to make.

The sweetness of the apple, the fluffy potatoes, and the meaty tuna work perfectly together in this frittata recipe. Finish with mature Cheddar for extra richness.

Ingredients 2tbsp olive oil

1 large Bramley apple, peeled, cored and roughly chopped

225g cooked potatoes, small cubes

½ small onion, chopped very finely

2 x 185g cans tuna, drained

4 large eggs

2tbsp of cold milk

1tsp dried oregano

50g mature Cheddar, grated

Salt and freshly milled black pepper

Method Heat the oil in a non-stick frying pan, add the apple pieces and cook for 5 mins, or until they soften slightly.

Add the potatoes, and then cook for a few minutes to take a little colour.

Sprinkle on the raw onion and tuna fish.

In a bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, and oregano then season well.

Pour over the potato mixture, sprinkle on the cheese and place under a hot grill or into a hot oven (200°C, gas mark 6) until risen and set, about 5-8 mins.

Cut into wedges, and serve hot or cold with a blob of mayonnaise.

Top tips for making Phil Vickery’s potato, apple and tuna frittata

If you’re not keen on the apple you could leave it out of the recipe.

This recipe is great for using up leftover cooked potatoes. You could also add leftover chicken or leftover pork to this frittata. Make sure it's reheated until piping hot though.

