50 easy leftover chicken recipes

Our easy leftover chicken recipes make sure there's no waste when it comes to roast dinner leftovers. From curry to casserole, pasta to soup, we've got many ways to use up leftover roast chicken...

A big roast chicken is a lovely Sunday treat, but what are you supposed to do with all the leftover chicken? Buying a whole bird is often cheaper than buying portions separately. It can however leave you with lots of leftovers.

The great thing is that cooked chicken can be re-used in other meals the next day or so after, especially when stored correctly. You just need to make sure that it is thoroughly re-heated and piping hot when warming up and serving again.

Leftover chicken can be kept in the fridge for 2-3 days when stored in an airtight container. You can also freeze it for up to two months. If you’re freezing cooked chicken, it’s a good idea to cut it into strips or chunks so you can grab handfuls of the amount you need.

The best thing about these easy leftover chicken recipes is that they’re versatile so you can easily swap some of the fresh ingredients out for ones that you have in your freezer or in your store cupboard.

There are so many ways to jazz up leftover roast chicken. From chicken stir-fries to chicken curries, we’ve got lots of delicious leftover chicken recipes to choose from. You’ll never have to eat the same thing two nights in a row…

