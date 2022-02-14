We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A gorgeous green homemade nut butter that’s addictive spread on toast, with fruit, in smoothies or with porridge.

This method for making pistachio butter with matcha is so easy we feel bad even calling it a recipe. All you need is a little patience to blend your pistachio nuts down into a paste. It’s a great alternative to peanut butter or chocolate spread. We have seen pistachio butter for sale in shops, but usually it’s overpriced or hard to source. Making your own is cheaper and easier. The secret weapon in this nut butter is the matcha powder. If you don’t know, it’s a bright, vibrant green powder made from grinding down leaves from shade-grown green tea plants. Because it’s a ground powder, 1 tsp contains the equivalent goodness of 10 tsp green tea. One of the best benefits is that it contains an amino acid called theanine which can help to relieve stress, making this a real feel-good recipe.

Ingredients 300g pistachios, raw

1 tsp salt

1 tsp matcha powder

Method Blend the pistachios on high in a food processor, until they form a smooth and glossy paste. This may take a long time, but don’t give up. Every couple of minutes scrape down the sides of the bowl to make sure it’s all blended evenly.

Add in salt and matcha powder, and blend again until smooth and fully incorporated.

Top tip for pistachio butter with matcha

It's worth getting the best matcha powder you can afford. A little goes a long way and the cheaper ones, which are usually used for cooking, can be a little bitter.

You may also like...

Healthy breakfast recipes

Healthiest cereal

Low calorie breakfast

Click to rate ( 13 ratings) Sending your rating

Video of the Week