We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This beautiful pleated icing design gives a classic Christmas cake a modern look. Shimmer spray adds a lovely lustre, while golden candles and tiny edible stars are the finishing touches.

You can also mix up the colour scheme by replacing the golden candles, stars, and ribbon with silver or even bronze. Or use decorative holly leaves in place of the candles.

Use your favourite recipe for the base for this modern Christmas cake – we love Mary Berry’s luxurious Christmas cake recipe. Brimming with sherry soaked raisins, cherries, and currants, it’s the ultimate in festive decadence.

Ingredients 20cm (8in) round fruit cake

4-6 level tablespoons apricot glaze or sieved apricot jam

750g (1½lb) white marzipan

1kg packet white sugarpaste

Pearl Lustre Spray (eg, PME)

Edible gold stars

Approx. 23cm (11in) round, flat plate or cake drum

3 gold candles

Gold ribbon for decoration

Artificial ivy leaves

Method Upturn the cake and place it centrally on a plate or cake drum. Cover, using the warm apricot glaze or jam, and marzipan, as shown in steps 1-3 of the “Classic Chic” cake. Knead the sugarpaste to soften, then roll out to 4-5mm thickness on a surface lightly dusted with icing sugar. Cut out rectangles about 20 x 5cm (8 x 2in), then cut in half diagonally.

Brush some water over the marzipan and arrange triangles so they overlap each other, with the points meeting in the centre. If possible, have the last triangle going under the first, but if the first one is stuck down too securely, just stick the last one overlapping on top. Roll 3 balls of sugarpaste, dampen the bases and press them in the centre of the cake to hold the candles.

Spray the cake with lustre colour. It may be hard to spray evenly so, if necessary, give the cake 2 light coatings, then leave just long enough for the colour to dry.

Cut the 3 candles to slightly different lengths, and while the sugarpaste is still soft, stick them into the balls on top of the cake. Sprinkle edible stars over the top of the cake. Hide sugarpaste balls with small bows of gold ribbon, and artificial ivy leaves. Tie a gold ribbon around the base of the cake.

Top tip for making this modern Christmas cake

Save time by buying ready-rolled sugarpaste and marzipan

You might also like

Mary Berry’s fruit cake

Christmas cake ideas

Easy Christmas cake recipe

Click to rate ( 175 ratings) Sending your rating