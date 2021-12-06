We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This plum and blueberry crumble is a triple-threat dessert with two different types of fruit and almonds.

While everyone loves a plum crumble, sometimes you want something a little more special. That’s where this delicious and easy recipe for plum and blueberry crumble comes in. We’ve used fresh plums, best picked between August and October in the UK, and fresh blueberries for the ultimate flavour kick. While the almonds, ground or crushed depending on how crunchy you like your crumble, add a real bite to the mixture. Best served with a good portion of warm custard or a dollop of vanilla ice cream, this is the perfect way to end a Sunday roast dinner.

Ingredients 500g (1lb) plums, halved

200g (7oz) blueberries

125g (4oz) golden caster sugar

1 orange, finely grated zest and juice

½ tsp almond flavouring

1 level tbsp thickening granules

For the crumble:

175g (6oz) plain flour

60g (2oz) ground almonds

90g (3oz) butter, chilled

90g (3oz) golden caster sugar

30g (1oz) flaked almonds

You will also need:

1.75 litre (3 pint) oven-proof dish, buttered

Method 1 Set the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6. Put the plums and blueberries into the prepared dish. Sprinkle with the sugar, orange zest and juice, almond flavouring and thickening granules. Gently mix everything together.

To make the crumble: Put the flour, almonds and small chunks of butter into a food processor. Pulse to form fine crumbs, then add sugar and whizz quickly.

Spoon the crumble mixture over the fruit and scatter with the flaked almonds. Bake for 30 mins until pale golden.

Tips for making plum and blueberry crumble:

To spice things up even more, add a splash of brandy or port to the mixture before cooking. This will intensify the flavour and the alcohol will burn out through the cooking process, so it's safe to give to children too.

