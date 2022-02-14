We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A brilliantly simple breakfast or brunch feast that is great to serve up for friends.

This delicious quick farmhouse fry-up is packed with tasty fried potatoes and mushrooms, so it’s full of flavour. The eggs are cooked in the same pan – rather like a shakshuka, but without the tomatoes. In fact, you only need one pan to create the whole dish, though you will need a plate or a bowl to hold the cooked potatoes in while you fry off the mushrooms. A portion is only 221 calories and with only 2.5g saturated fat. And it’s ready in just 20 minutes, making it one of our favourite easy, healthy breakfast options.

Ingredients 4 tsp rapeseed oil

300g cooked potatoes, sliced

250g mushrooms, sliced

100g chard leaves, torn

3 eggs

Dried chilli flakes (optional)

Small handful grated cheddar

Baguette or crusty farmhouse bread, to serve

Method Warm 2 tsp of the rapeseed oil in a pan, add the sliced, cooked potatoes, and sauté over a medium heat for 4-5 mins, until browned. Remove from pan and set aside.

Add the remaining rapeseed oil to the pan, along with the mushrooms. Put the lid on the pan, place over a medium heat for 5 mins. Remove lid, turn up the heat and fry until the liquid is absorbed and the mushrooms are browned.

Put the potatoes back in. Add the torn chard leaves and allow them to wilt for a minute. Then break in the eggs. Replace lid and cook until the eggs have just set.

Drizzle with a little oil and scatter over a pinch of dried chilli flakes and the cheese. Serve with hunks of bread for dipping in the eggs.

Top tip for this quick farmhouse fry-up

Make this dish a little fancier by using shavings of Parmesan (or a vegetarian hard cheese alternative) instead of cheddar. Meat eaters can toss in a couple of thinly sliced cooked sausages at the same time as the potatoes.

