These raisin muffins prove that sometimes simple works best.

While many people prefer a classic chocolate chip muffin to dried fruit, there’s no denying these raisin muffins are equally as delicious. One of your five-a-day, they also help to contribute towards a healthy and balanced diet with plenty of fibre. But you don’t have to just use raisins! Our recipe also works well with blueberries, cranberries or any other type of dried fruit. Ideal for making when you’ve only got those classic store cupboard essentials in stock and are in need of a quick snack or breakfast on the go.

Ingredients 300g (10½ oz) self-raising flour

60ml (4tbsp) sunflower oil

100g (3½ oz) caster sugar

225ml (8fl oz) milk

2 large eggs

1tsp vanilla extract

100g (3½ oz) luxury mixed dried fruit (such as blueberries, cherries and cranberries)

Icing sugar, for dusting

Method Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F, gas mark 4).

Line 12 muffin tins with muffin cases. Mix the flour, oil and sugar together in a bowl. Then add the milk, eggs and vanilla extract and stir well.

Add half the dried fruit and fill each muffin case three-quarters full with the mixture. Sprinkle with the remaining fruit and cook for 25 mins or until well risen and firm. Leave to cool on a wire rack.

Serve dusted with icing sugar.

Top tips for making raisin muffins:

Don't want all your dried fruit to sink to the bottom of your muffin cup? Before adding them to the mixture, lightly dip the raisins in flour. This will help suspend them in the mixture and prevent them from sinking to the bottom during the baking process.

