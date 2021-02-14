We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Redcurrant gin might take two to three months to mature, but the taste and satisfaction in that first glass will be worth the wait.

Infused with redcurrants, this homemade cocktail tastes not dissimilar to sloe gin. You’ll need just three ingredients for this recipe – and plenty of patience. Flavoured gins can be expensive, which is one of the reasons making your own is a great idea. Redcurrants are at their best from July through to September. Make it when the fruit is in season and it’ll be ready to warm your cockles as the seasons change. It also makes a lovely Christmas present and can be drunk neat or mixed with a mixer of your choice.

Ingredients 300g (10oz) redcurrants

150g (5oz) caster sugar

75cl bottle of gin

Method Crush the redcurrants with the sugar, put in a jar, pour in the gin and seal.

Leave 2-3 months in a cool, dark place, shaking the jar daily for a month, then just when you remember.

Strain through a sieve, then through muslin and pour into a bottle.

Drink neat, or made into a gin and tonic, with lots of ice.

Top tip for making redcurrant gin

Go for a mid-range gin when choosing what alcohol to infuse with the currants. If it's so cheap that you couldn't bear to drink it neat, then it won't be miraculously transformed by the redcurrants. Equally, there isn't much point in changing the make-up of a very expensive gin, which will already have well-balanced flavours.

Click to rate ( 1475 ratings) Sending your rating