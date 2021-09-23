We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Rhubarb and crumble muffins are an ideal alternative dessert, packed with flavour and crunch.

Crumble fans, this one’s for you! Our rhubarb and crumble muffins are delicious and smooth, made with rhubarb yogurt and fresh raspberries. While summer raspberries are bigger and juicer, making these perfect for a summer snack, autumn raspberries are smaller and surprisingly sweet. So whatever the time of year you’re making these, be sure to use fresh fruit for the best flavour. For an additional edge and extra hit of sugar, add some homemade caramel or maple syrup. Trust us, both of these make for an unexpectedly amazing flavour combination.

Ingredients 360g plain flour

370g caster sugar

1tsp salt

1 ½tsp baking powder

½tsp bicarbonate of soda

380g rhubarb bio live yogurt

2 eggs

Vanilla extract

70g unsalted butter, melted

250g raspberries

Crumble

75g plain flour

65g unsalted butter

50g caster sugar

Method Pre-heat the oven to 170°C/325°F/Gas 3 and line a 12-hole muffin tray with paper cases.

Begin by making the crumble, add all ingredient to a bowl or food mixer and rub in the fat until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs, place to one side.

To make the muffins place the flour, sugar, salt, baking powder and bicarbonate of soda into a bowl (ideally use a food mixer), mix ingredients together.

Add the yogurt, eggs and vanilla extract to the flour mixture and beat until smooth. Add the melted butter and whisk well to incorporate and ensure the batter is smooth and even. Finally fold in the raspberries gently to disperse.

Spoon the mixture into the cases filling them almost to the top, generously sprinkle the muffins with the crumble mixture.

Bake for 20-25 minutes until the muffins are golden brown and bounce back when pressed. Leave to cool in the tin slightly before removing onto a cooling rack.

Top tips for making rhubarb and crumble muffins:

To keep your muffins moist, be sure to stick to the prescribed cooking time. Overcooking your muffins can make them dry and unpleasant, while undercooking with leave some of the mixture wet in the tin and you'll struggle to get them out.

