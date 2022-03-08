We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Velvety sweet potatoes and salty bacon combine to make this immensely flavourful soup.

The key to this roasted sweet potato soup is cooking the sweet potato in two parts. The roasting stage concentrates the flavour, slightly caramelising the outside of the vegetable and bringing out its sweetness. Meanwhile, the bacon is cooked in the same pan as the soup, so none of that fried saltiness is lost. We like a thick soup that still has a bit of chunkiness to it, so we’ve only blended have the soup here. However, if you prefer it fully smooth blend the whole thing, or if you like chunks, go natural.

Ingredients 3 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into chunks

3 tbsp olive oil

8 rashers bacon, diced

2 cloves garlic

2 tsp paprika

1 onion, finely chopped

1 litre chicken or vegetable stock

Sea salt and black pepper

Method Pre-heat the oven to 200ºC/400ºC/Gas 6.

Toss the sweet potato with 2 tbsp olive oil, season and roast in the oven for 15 mins or until golden brown and soft.

Meanwhile, heat the remaining oil in a large saucepan. Add the bacon and cook for 5 mins, stirring, until brown and crispy.

Add the garlic and paprika and cook for 30 secs. Stir in the onion and cook gently for 10 mins, until softened but not browned.

Pour in the stock and bring to the boil. Reduce to a simmer and gently add the roasted sweet potatoes, cook for 5 mins.

Remove half of the onion and potato mixture with a slotted spoon. Then carefully blend the remaining soup, until smooth. Return the onion and potato mixture to the pan.

Squeeze in the lemon juice and season to taste.

Top tips for making roast sweet potato soup

Smoked or unsmoked bacon is really a matter of personal choice, but smoked does go especially well in this recipe. The extra depth of flavour really complements the earthiness of the sweet potato.

