This hearty root vegetable crumble is the perfect autumn dish, packed full of winter veg and flavours.

While many think of crumbles as exclusively for fruit, vegetable crumbles are an equally delicious, savoury version of the British classic. You can use whatever types of vegetable you fancy but in our recipe for this root vegetable crumble, we’ve used four types of veg – including parsnips and sweet potato. Not only do they taste amazing, but they give the crumble an incredibly rich colour. It’s the perfect meal to serve on a cold Sunday afternoon if you’re looking for a great roast dinner alternative.

Ingredients 300g Chantenay carrots

500g peeled and cubed mixed root vegetables, e.g. parsnips, sweet potato, butternut squash, swede

1 onion, peeled and chopped

2tbsp olive oil

40g plain flour

40g butter

400ml milk

1tbsp chopped parsley

1tbsp crème fraiche

1tbsp horseradish

50g grated mature cheddar

50g wholemeal breadcrumbs

Sea salt and black pepper

Some grated nutmeg (optional)

Method Heat the oven to 180ºC/350ºF/gas mark 4-5. Heat a frying pan, add the olive oil and sauté the Chantenay carrots and the mixed root vegetables and onion for 4-5 mins, season with sea salt, black pepper and some grated nutmeg. Place in an ovenproof dish.

To make the sauce, melt the butter in a saucepan, add the flour and mix together and cook the mixture for 1 min. Do not brown. Remove from the heat, pour in the milk and whisk the mixture until smooth.

Place back on the heat and slowly bring to the boil, whisking constantly until just boiling. Simmer for 1 min, remove, then add the horseradish, crème fraiche, season well, and pour over the vegetable mixtures.

Mix together the cheese and breadcrumbs and sprinkle over the vegetables.

Bake in the oven for 30-40 mins so the vegetables are cooked and the topping is golden brown.

Tips for making root vegetable crumble:

If you want to give your crumble an added kick, sprinkle in a tablespoon of ginger with the mixture.

