This sausage and mushroom crumble is a hearty way to end the day.

Many people think crumbles are reserved for apples and rhubarbs, but this sausage and mushroom crumble is just delicious. Made using thick, Cumberland sausages, button mushrooms and a whole can of mushroom soup, it’s a warming dish that’s perfect for cold evenings. While we’ve used classic pork sausages in our crumble, you could easily swap them out for chicken sausages if you’re looking to make this recipe healthier. Or even non-meat sausages if you (or the people you’re cooking for) are veggies or vegans. Just follow the alternative cooking times on the back of the packet.

Ingredients 4 thick sausages, eg. Cumberland

2tbsp sunflower oil

1 medium onion, peeled and chopped

125g (4oz) button mushrooms, quartered

295g can condensed cream of mushroom soup

100ml (3½fl oz) milk

For the topping:

75g (2½oz) self-raising flour

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

50g (1¾oz) butter, cubed

Method Set the oven to 200°C or gas mark 6.

Skin the sausages and cut each one into 3-4 pieces, and shape the portions into small balls.

Heat the oil in a pan. Add the onion and cook over a medium heat for 4-5 minutes, until the onion starts to soften. Add the balls of sausagemeat to the pan and cook for a further 4-5 mins, turning them occasionally until they start to brown. Add the quartered mushrooms to the pan and cook for a further 3-4 mins. Pour in the soup and milk, and stir to break down the soup as it may be very thick. Bring the mixture to a simmer and then cook for 2-3 mins.

Meanwhile, for the topping: Tip the flour into a bowl and season it well. Rub in the butter until the mixture starts to bind together and forms a crumble texture.

Divide the sausage-and-mushroom mixture between the ovenproof dishes. Scatter crumble topping over it. Put the dishes on a baking tray and place in the centre of the oven to bake for 25-30 mins, or until the topping is a lightgolden colour. Remove from the oven and serve immediately. (Not suitable for freezing).

Tips for making sausage and mushroom crumble:

To add a smokey flavour to your crumble, sprinkle a healthy amount of paprika into the crumble mixture. When baked in the oven, it will release the flavours and turn the crumble a deep shade of orange too.

