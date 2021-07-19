We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This slow cooked sausage, mushroom, and bean stew can be either cooked in the oven or slow cooker.

We’ve opted for Toulouse or chorizo style sausages as they’re much more flavoursome and give the dish an extra warming taste. This stew is under 500 calories, one of our low calorie meals at just 440 calories per serving. Packed with celery, chestnut mushrooms, and onion all stewed in a rich tomato-based sauce.

Ingredients 2 tbsp sunflower oil

6-8 sausages, eg, Toulouse or chorizo style

1 onion, peeled and cut into thin wedges

4 sticks celery, sliced

125g chestnut mushrooms, sliced

400g can chopped tomatoes

2 ham or pork stock cubes

125g flageolet beans, soaked overnight

You will also need:

1.25 litres casserole dish or slow-cook pot

Method If cooking in the oven, set the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.

Heat half of the oil in a frying pan and add the sausages. Fry them for 7-10 mins over a medium heat, turning them occasionally, until they’re browned and then remove them from the pan and place in the casserole dish or slow-cook pot.

Add the remaining oil to the pan and then the onion and celery, and cook for about 5-7 mins, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables start to soften. Add the mushrooms and cook for a further 2 mins.

Tip the tomatoes into the pan and crumble in the stock cubes and add 300ml water. Add the drained beans. Bring the mixture to the boil and boil, uncovered, for 10 mins. Remove the pan from the heat and pour the mixture over the sausages and cover the dish.

Either cook in the centre of the oven for 11⁄2-13⁄4 hours, or in the slow-cook pot on Auto or Medium for 5-6 hours.

Top tips for making sausage, mushroom and bean stew

If the stew is very thick add some extra boiling water or stock.

