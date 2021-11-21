Tuck into this hearty crumble pie after your Sunday roast dinner.
This delicious crumble pie is a really easy dessert, that’s a combination of two types of dessert – a tart and a rhubarb crumble. It’s a great sweet for using up extra seasonal rhubarb you might have knocking about. And whilst our recipe includes making your own quick pastry, you can always use ready-made shortcrust instead to save some extra time. Make this pie in under an hour for a really lovely dinner party dessert that generously serves four or more. Just serve with cream, ice cream or custard.
Ingredients
- For the pastry:
- 225g flour
- 100g butter
- 25g sugar
- 1 egg
- Small amount of milk to bind
- For the rhubarb:
- 250g rhubarb
- Pinch of ground star anise
- Pinch of ground ginger
- 150g sugar
- Juice 1 orange
- For the crumble:
- 100g flour
- 100g demera sugar
- 100g cherry and raspberry muesli, like Nature’s Pleasure
- 150g butter
- Pinch of ground cinnamon
- You'll also need:
- Egg wash
Method
For the pastry: Pulse together in blender, then roll out, line a 200mm tin, chill for 2 hrs. Bake blind at 200ºC for 15-20 mins. Then brush with egg wash and cook for extra 5 mins
For the filling: Put the rhubarb, spices, sugar and orange in a pan and cook until just soft. Spoon into the case
For the crumble: Rub all the crumble ingredients together, spoon on top of the fruit. Bake at 180ºC for 12 mins.
Serve with custard.
Top tips for making crumble pie:
Egg wash is made by beating an egg and adding a little water and pinch salt.
