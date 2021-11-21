Trending:

Crumble pie recipe

serves:
Skill: easy
Prep: 15 min
Cooking: 27 min
    • Tuck into this hearty crumble pie after your Sunday roast dinner.

    This delicious crumble pie is a really easy dessert, that’s a combination of two types of dessert – a tart and a rhubarb crumble. It’s a great sweet for using up extra seasonal rhubarb you might have knocking about. And whilst our recipe includes making your own quick pastry, you can always use ready-made shortcrust instead to save some extra time. Make this pie in under an hour for a really lovely dinner party dessert that generously serves four or more. Just serve with cream, ice cream or custard.

    Ingredients

    • For the pastry:
    • 225g flour
    • 100g butter
    • 25g sugar
    • 1 egg
    • Small amount of milk to bind
    • For the rhubarb:
    • 250g rhubarb
    • Pinch of ground star anise
    • Pinch of ground ginger
    • 150g sugar
    • Juice 1 orange
    • For the crumble:
    • 100g flour
    • 100g demera sugar
    • 100g cherry and raspberry muesli, like Nature’s Pleasure
    • 150g butter
    • Pinch of ground cinnamon
    • You'll also need:
    • Egg wash

    Method

    • For the pastry: Pulse together in blender, then roll out, line a 200mm tin, chill for 2 hrs. Bake blind at 200ºC for 15-20 mins. Then brush with egg wash and cook for extra 5 mins

    • For the filling: Put the rhubarb, spices, sugar and orange in a pan and cook until just soft. Spoon into the case

    • For the crumble: Rub all the crumble ingredients together, spoon on top of the fruit. Bake at 180ºC for 12 mins.

    • Serve with custard.

    Top tips for making crumble pie:

    Egg wash is made by beating an egg and adding a little water and pinch salt.

