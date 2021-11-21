We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Tuck into this hearty crumble pie after your Sunday roast dinner.

This delicious crumble pie is a really easy dessert, that’s a combination of two types of dessert – a tart and a rhubarb crumble. It’s a great sweet for using up extra seasonal rhubarb you might have knocking about. And whilst our recipe includes making your own quick pastry, you can always use ready-made shortcrust instead to save some extra time. Make this pie in under an hour for a really lovely dinner party dessert that generously serves four or more. Just serve with cream, ice cream or custard.

Ingredients For the pastry:

225g flour

100g butter

25g sugar

1 egg

Small amount of milk to bind

For the rhubarb:

250g rhubarb

Pinch of ground star anise

Pinch of ground ginger

150g sugar

Juice 1 orange

For the crumble:

100g flour

100g demera sugar

100g cherry and raspberry muesli, like Nature’s Pleasure

150g butter

Pinch of ground cinnamon

You'll also need:

Egg wash

Method For the pastry: Pulse together in blender, then roll out, line a 200mm tin, chill for 2 hrs. Bake blind at 200ºC for 15-20 mins. Then brush with egg wash and cook for extra 5 mins

For the filling: Put the rhubarb, spices, sugar and orange in a pan and cook until just soft. Spoon into the case

For the crumble: Rub all the crumble ingredients together, spoon on top of the fruit. Bake at 180ºC for 12 mins.

Serve with custard.

Top tips for making crumble pie:

Egg wash is made by beating an egg and adding a little water and pinch salt.

