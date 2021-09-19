We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Perfect for kids, these Smarties muffins are baked in just 20 minutes. This recipe makes a batch of 12 muffins.

These easy Smarties muffins are made in just four simple steps. Made with flour, sugar, milk, egg, and a hint of vanilla extract. We’ve used Smarties in this recipe but you could easily swap them for M&M’s instead.

Ingredients 300g self-raising flour

1tsp baking powder

110g caster sugar

150g Smarties

200ml milk

2 eggs

1tsp vanilla extract

80g melted butter

Method Preheat oven to 200°C/400°F/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6. Line a muffin tray with 12 cases.

In a bowl sift together the self-raising flour, baking powder and caster sugar. Mix through half of the sweets.

In a separate bowl mix milk, eggs and vanilla and stir until well combined. Mix through the melted butter. Pour the dry ingredients into the wet and mix until just combined.

Divide between the 12 cases and scatter the remaining sweets over the top. Bake for 20 minutes or until well risen and firm to the touch. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool fully.

Top tips for making Smarties muffins

This recipe makes 18 to 20 fairy cake size muffins, which are great for lunch boxes too.

