Our flavoursome cherry brownies are made with sour cherries, chopped pecans, plain chocolate, and coffee.

Give that classic chocolate brownie recipe a sweet twist by adding sour cherries to the mix. The cherries and bitter dark chocolate are a match made in heaven. The added coffee makes these brownies extra rich and dense in flavour.

Ingredients 225g plain chocolate

225g butter chunks

3 eggs

225g caster sugar

2tbsp freshly made strong coffee

75g self-raising flour

70g dried sour cherries

100g chopped pecans

225g plain chocolate chips

1tsp vanilla extract

½tsp salt

Method Preheat the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5.

Grease and line a baking tin measuring 22cm x 29cm.

Break the chocolate into pieces and place in a heatproof bowl with the butter.

Stand the bowl over a pan of simmering water and heat until the chocolate melts, stirring occasionally. When thoroughly melted, leave to cool.

Mix the eggs, sugar and coffee together in a bowl, then beat in the melted chocolate mixture.

Fold in the flour, then mix in the sour cherries, pecans, chocolate chips, vanilla extract and salt.

Pour the mixture into the lined baking tray and bake in the oven for 45 mins, or until firm to the touch in the middle.

Leave to cool in the tin, then turn out and cut into 24 squares.

Top tips for making cherry brownies

Although these brownies are delicious eaten cold, for an extra yummy touch, warm them through and serve with ice cream.

