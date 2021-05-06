Trending:

Chocolate strawberry cupcakes recipe

serves: 12
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
Prep: 40 min
Cooking: 20 min

Nutrition per portion

 RDA
Calories 314 kCal 16%
Fat 14g 20%
  -  Saturates 4.1g 21%
Carbohydrates 43.3g 16%
  -  of which Sugars 35.2g 39%
Protein 3.5g 7%
    • These luxurious chocolate strawberry cupcakes have rich chocolate and soft strawberry sponge. Topped with pink strawberry buttercream and finished with a fresh strawberry. 

    It takes just 20 minutes to bake these mouth-watering chocolate strawberry cupcakes. This recipe uses freeze-dried strawberries which are much stronger and punchier in flavour. Once opened you must keep the pack of freeze-dried strawberries airtight as the fruit can becomes sticky. If you like they can be crushed to a powder to give flavour and colour to cake mixes and icings.

    Ingredients

    • 150g butter, at room temperature
    • 150g caster sugar
    • 3 eggs, beaten
    • 100g self raising flour
    • 50g cocoa powder
    • 1/2 tsp baking powder
    • 1tsp vanilla extract
    • 15g freeze-dried strawberries, crushed
    • For the strawberry buttercream icing:
    • 50g butter
    • 200g icing sugar
    • 5g finely ground freeze-dried strawberries
    • Pink food colouring
    • 12x strawberries

    Method

    • To make this cupcake recipe, preheat the oven to 180C/160C fan/ Gas Mark 4.Place 12 paper cupcake cases in a cupcake tray.

    • Mix the butter and sugar in a bowl with a wooden spoon or electric mixer until light and creamy. Gradually beat in the eggs a little at a time, beating well until smooth and soft. If the mixture curdles, beat in a tablespoonful of the flour.

    • Stir in the flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and vanilla extract until smooth. Add the crushed dried strawberries and lightly stir through.

    • Place a heaped dessertspoon full of mixture in each cupcake case and bake for 20-25 minutes until golden and just firm to the touch. Cool on a wire rack.

    • To make the butter cream, place the butter in a bowl with 1-2 tsp boiling water, add the icing sugar and strawberries and beat until smooth. Add the food colouring, a little at a time, and mix to the desired shade of pink. Place the icing in a piping bag with a small star nozzle and pipe on top of the cakes. Alternatively, spread the icing over the cakes and swirl with a round-bladed knife. Decorate with heart-shaped sprinkles.

    Top tips for making chocolate strawberry cupcakes

    You can make these cupcakes ahead of time and store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days. Pipe on the strawberry buttercream before serving. Decorate with a fresh strawberry last minute to make sure the strawberry doesn’t blend into the icing.

