A lovely, gooey, stodgy bite made from peanut butter, dried fruits and nuts – and no added sugar at all.

Peanut butter cookie dough is one of our easiest recipes. Plus it’s a lovely, healthy treat. With just three ingredients, it’s easy to knock these up in double-quick time (you don’t even need to put them in the oven). In fact, they’re probably ingredients you’d have in your store cupboards anyway. Unlike our classic peanut butter cookies, these are raw. No cooking required whatsoever – you just pulse up the ingredients in a blender. The result is a low sugar, sweet and protein-packed treat that’s great for grown-ups or kids. This recipe makes about 10 cookies in 10 minutes.

Ingredients 140g no added sugar peanut butter (smooth or crunchy)

90g raisins

2 tbsp nuts, such as peanuts or mixed chopped nuts

Method Place all the ingredients into a food processor and blend until well combined. The mixture will come together to form a ball.

Carefully tip the mixture into a small bowl and use your hands to divide it into 10 portions. Roll each piece of dough between your hands to form a ball. Place the balls of dough onto a plate or piece of baking paper. If you wish, you can use the back of a fork to press down into the dough to create a simple pattern.

Top tip for making peanut butter cookie dough...

If you're not keen on peanut butter, you could try almond butter or almond and coconut butter instead. These have a sweeter, milder flavour.

