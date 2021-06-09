Preheat the oven to 180˚C/350˚F/Gas Mark 4.

Cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy, starting on medium and increasing to high speed – the mixture should be pale and increased in volume, about 4 minutes. Add the eggs gradually, then the food colouring, and beat until just incorporated.

Sift together the flour and cocoa and add half to the batter, beating to incorporate evenly and ensuring you scrape down the sides. Then beat in the buttermilk & raspberries and finally the second half of the dry ingredients.

In a small bowl, using a clean spatula or teaspoon, mix together the bicarbonate of soda and cider vinegar (it will fizz up) and fold it immediately into the batter – do not use the mixer, just fold evenly with a spatula by hand.

Tip the mixture into your tin and level out to the edges. Bake for 20–25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean. Remove from the oven and leave to cool in the tins for 10 minutes before turning out on to a wire rack to cool completely.

Whilst the cakes are cooling, pour the cream into the bowl and whip thoroughly and evenly, beginning on a medium speed.

Ensure that you run the beaters around the edge of the bowl to keep it all evenly mixed. When the cream starts to thicken and you see the first sign of soft peaks.

Now reduce the speed to medium-low and watch carefully, it’s almost done.

Continue just until you have very soft peaks. Using an electric hand mixer this should take under 2 minutes.

To make the coulis, add all ingredients to a pan over medium/high heat and heat until rhubarb has softened.

Once soft use a hand blender to pulse until you have a thick, smooth coulis. Once cooled, use a small round cookie cutter to cut out your canapés. Transfer onto a plate or little cake cases.