These super sweet potato pancakes are a sure-fire winner for a weekend breakfast or brunch.

You’ve never tasted pancakes like our sweet potato pancakes before. A tasty twist on the classic pancake recipe, these soft pancakes showcase the rich and creamy flavours of the popular sweet veg. And we’ve added a sprinkling of nutmeg to help draw out maximum flavour. A great recipe for using up any leftover mashed potato, it’ll give you a stack of 4 in 25 minutes. We’ll be serving ours with bacon and eggs, but you could finish with a drizzle of something sweet if that’s more to your liking.

Ingredients 200g sweet potato

60g self-raising flour

175g milk

1 egg

Pinch of salt

1/2tsp nutmeg

Oil/butter for frying

Method Peel, chop and cook your sweet potato in boiling water until soft then mash. Leave to cool.

Make your batter by combining the salt, cooled sweet potato and flour in one bowl. In another, whisk the egg and milk together. Combine the two mixtures by whisking until all the lumps are removed.

Heat a little butter or oil in a frying pan and pour in a ladle of batter when hot. Allow to cook on one side, the gently flip over. These pancakes are best served hot.

Top tips for making sweet potato pancakes...

It pays to cook your sweet potato in advance for this recipe. Saving you a good 15 minutes.

