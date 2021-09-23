We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Sweetcorn and bacon muffins are a delicious snack to have in the fridge for that mid-afternoon craving.

A mixture of salty and smooth, these sweetcorn and bacon muffins are a real savoury delight. And to make them, we’ve used eight ingredients – many of which you’ll likely already have in the fridge and cupboards as they’re such basic ingredients. These muffins are also super easy to make and take just 40 minutes from mixture to muffin, so perfect if you’re looking for an on-the-go lunch or healthier afternoon snack. For an additional touch of greenery, add some fresh coriander to the top of the muffins before they go in the oven.

Ingredients 3 rashers of bacon chopped

300g self-raising flour

1tsp baking powder

100g drained sweetcorn

100g grated cheddar cheese

200ml milk

4tbsp vegetable or sunflower oil

2 eggs

Method Preheat oven to 200°C/400°F/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6.

Line a muffin tray with 12 cases.

In a large frying pan, fry the bacon and set to one side.

In a bowl sift together the self-raising flour and baking powder.

Mix through the bacon, sweetcorn and cheese.

In a separate bowl mix the milk, eggs and oil stir until well combined.

Pour the dry ingredients into the wet and mix until just combined.

Divide between the 12 cases.

Bake for 20 minutes or until well risen and firm to the touch.

Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool fully.

Top tips for making bacon and sweetcorn muffins:

To stop your sweetcorn falling to the bottom of the baking tin in the oven, lightly coat each of the corns in flour that you're using in the recipe. This will suspend the sweetcorn in the mixture and they won't all collect at the bottom of the tin.

