GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

This Thai spiced steak salad makes a delicious and filling meal for two, and it's so healthy.

It's packed with mango, radishes, beansprouts, rocket and fresh herbs, all of which count towards your five-a-day. Plus there's only 11g fat per serving, and it's under 500 calories. The rice noodles really fill you up so it's satisfying as well as tasty. Plus it's really easy to prepare - the only cooking is for the steak, which is just quickly fried in a very hot pan. You can have this dinner on the table in just a little over half an hour (probably less with a little practice).

Ingredients

200g (7oz) piece rump steak

1 tsp Thai Massaman curry paste or similar paste (we used Blue Elephant brand)

1 tbsp sunflower oil

100g (3½oz) Thai rice noodles

1 small ripe mango

About 60g (2oz) fresh beansprouts

2 handfuls of wild rocket or other salad leaves

2-3 radishes, trimmed and finely sliced

A few fresh coriander leaves, optional

Thai fish sauce or soy sauce, for serving

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method

Trim steak of fat, then rub with the curry paste and oil. Leave to marinate for 10 mins at room temperature. Meanwhile, soak the noodles according to pack instructions and leave for 10-15 mins. Heat a griddle pan or heavy frying pan and, when very hot, put steak on to cook for 3 mins on each side, then put it on a board, cover and leave for 5 mins. Peel and stone the mango and slice it thinly. Then slice the steak thinly. Put some drained noodles into 2 bowls. Add the beansprouts, leaves, radishes and mango slivers and mix in a little, then arrange the meat on top. Garnish with coriander leaves, if you like. Drizzle with fish sauce or soy sauce for serving. (Not suitable for freezing).

Top tip for making Thai spiced steak salad

If you haven’t got a curry paste to rub on the steak, mix a 1cm (½in) piece of finely grated ginger with 1 tbsp each of lime juice, rice vinegar, honey, 2 tbsp light soy sauce and 2 tsp Chinese Five Spice paste or a little Thai green curry paste.

You might also like...