Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
This Thai spiced steak salad makes a delicious and filling meal for two, and it's so healthy.
It's packed with mango, radishes, beansprouts, rocket and fresh herbs, all of which count towards your five-a-day. Plus there's only 11g fat per serving, and it's under 500 calories. The rice noodles really fill you up so it's satisfying as well as tasty. Plus it's really easy to prepare - the only cooking is for the steak, which is just quickly fried in a very hot pan. You can have this dinner on the table in just a little over half an hour (probably less with a little practice).
Ingredients
- 200g (7oz) piece rump steak
- 1 tsp Thai Massaman curry paste or similar paste (we used Blue Elephant brand)
- 1 tbsp sunflower oil
- 100g (3½oz) Thai rice noodles
- 1 small ripe mango
- About 60g (2oz) fresh beansprouts
- 2 handfuls of wild rocket or other salad leaves
- 2-3 radishes, trimmed and finely sliced
- A few fresh coriander leaves, optional
- Thai fish sauce or soy sauce, for serving
WEIGHT CONVERTER
Method
- Trim steak of fat, then rub with the curry paste and oil. Leave to marinate for 10 mins at room temperature. Meanwhile, soak the noodles according to pack instructions and leave for 10-15 mins.
- Heat a griddle pan or heavy frying pan and, when very hot, put steak on to cook for 3 mins on each side, then put it on a board, cover and leave for 5 mins.
- Peel and stone the mango and slice it thinly. Then slice the steak thinly.
- Put some drained noodles into 2 bowls. Add the beansprouts, leaves, radishes and mango slivers and mix in a little, then arrange the meat on top. Garnish with coriander leaves, if you like. Drizzle with fish sauce or soy sauce for serving. (Not suitable for freezing).
Top tip for making Thai spiced steak salad
If you haven’t got a curry paste to rub on the steak, mix a 1cm (½in) piece of finely grated ginger with 1 tbsp each of lime juice, rice vinegar, honey, 2 tbsp light soy sauce and 2 tsp Chinese Five Spice paste or a little Thai green curry paste.
You might also like...
- Beef Wellington (opens in new tab)
- Leftover beef recipes (opens in new tab)
- Filling salad recipes (opens in new tab)
Jessica Dady is Senior Content Editor at Goodto.com and has over 10 years of experience as a digital journalist, specialising in all things food, recipes, and SEO. From the best food hampers to cookbooks, from the best cake stands to baking sets, Jessica has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to must-have food products. A passionate baker, she spends much of her time creating celebration cakes for friends and family - particularly for her two lucky children.
-
Beef and beetroot salad
This beef and beetroot salad matches juicy succulent stead with chargrilled vegetables and inky dark beetroot to make one of the tastiest salads around.
By Jessica Dady • Published
-
Thai spiced steak salad
This Thai spiced steak salad is packed with crunch and texture, with a base of noodles so it's filling as well as tasty. Perfect for fun meal for two.
By Jessica Dady • Published
-
Mini chilli beef pies
These mini chilli beef pies are perfect for a snack, packed lunch or for taking on a picnic. Serve them with a crispy salad.
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
Mini chilli beef pies
These mini chilli beef pies are perfect for a snack, packed lunch or for taking on a picnic. Serve them with a crispy salad.
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
Beef and beetroot salad
This beef and beetroot salad matches juicy succulent stead with chargrilled vegetables and inky dark beetroot to make one of the tastiest salads around.
By Jessica Dady • Published
-
Rosemary roast beef with cranberry glaze
This rosemary roast beef with cranberry glaze is an aromatically roasted joint with a sweet and tangy glaze. The flavour is amazing.
By Octavia Lillywhite • Published
-
Is the Wim Hof Method healthy? Wim Hof's new TV show Freeze the Fear explained
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Is granola healthy? How it affects weight loss and healthiest granola brands
By Emily Stedman • Published
-
TOWIE star Billie Faiers left furious after stranger slaps son Arthur over mid-air flight 'tantrum'
By Selina Maycock • Last updated