Thai spiced steak salad recipe

CLICK TO RATE
(19 ratings)

This Thai spiced steak salad is packed with crunch and texture, with a base of noodles so it's filling as well as tasty. Perfect for fun meal for two.

Thai spiced steak salad
(Image credit: TI Media Limited)
  • healthy
  • healthy
Serves2
SkillEasy
Preparation Time30 mins
Cooking Time6 mins
Total Time36 mins
Cost RangeMid
Nutrition Per PortionRDA
Calories422 Kcal21%
Fat11 g16%
Jessica Dady
By
published

This Thai spiced steak salad makes a delicious and filling meal for two, and it's so healthy.

It's packed with mango, radishes, beansprouts, rocket and fresh herbs, all of which count towards your five-a-day. Plus there's only 11g fat per serving, and it's under 500 calories. The rice noodles really fill you up so it's satisfying as well as tasty. Plus it's really easy to prepare - the only cooking is for the steak, which is just quickly fried in a very hot pan. You can have this dinner on the table in just a little over half an hour (probably less with a little practice).

Ingredients

  • 200g (7oz) piece rump steak
  • 1 tsp Thai Massaman curry paste or similar paste (we used Blue Elephant brand)
  • 1 tbsp sunflower oil
  • 100g (3½oz) Thai rice noodles
  • 1 small ripe mango
  • About 60g (2oz) fresh beansprouts
  • 2 handfuls of wild rocket or other salad leaves
  • 2-3 radishes, trimmed and finely sliced
  • A few fresh coriander leaves, optional
  • Thai fish sauce or soy sauce, for serving

WEIGHT CONVERTER

grams
to
cups

Method

  1. Trim steak of fat, then rub with the curry paste and oil. Leave to marinate for 10 mins at room temperature. Meanwhile, soak the noodles according to pack instructions and leave for 10-15 mins.
  2. Heat a griddle pan or heavy frying pan and, when very hot, put steak on to cook for 3 mins on each side, then put it on a board, cover and leave for 5 mins.
  3. Peel and stone the mango and slice it thinly. Then slice the steak thinly.
  4. Put some drained noodles into 2 bowls. Add the beansprouts, leaves, radishes and mango slivers and mix in a little, then arrange the meat on top. Garnish with coriander leaves, if you like. Drizzle with fish sauce or soy sauce for serving. (Not suitable for freezing).

Top tip for making Thai spiced steak salad

If you haven’t got a curry paste to rub on the steak, mix a 1cm (½in) piece of finely grated ginger with 1 tbsp each of lime juice, rice vinegar, honey, 2 tbsp light soy sauce and 2 tsp Chinese Five Spice paste or a little Thai green curry paste.

You might also like...

Explore More
Beef Recipes Healthy Recipes Salad Recipes Steak Recipes Thai Recipes
Jessica Dady
Jessica Dady

Jessica Dady is Senior Content Editor at Goodto.com and has over 10 years of experience as a digital journalist, specialising in all things food, recipes, and SEO. From the best food hampers to cookbooks, from the best cake stands to baking sets, Jessica has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to must-have food products. A passionate baker, she spends much of her time creating celebration cakes for friends and family - particularly for her two lucky children.

Related Recipes
Latest Recipes
Latest News

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.