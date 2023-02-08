For those of you who love tiramisu, you really must try this mouthwatering coffee pancake stack cooked in just 30 minutes.
Sandwich each crepe-style pancake with sweet mascarpone and double cream, drizzle with Marsala and Kahlua, dust with cocoa powder, and finish with crumbled amaretti biscuits and toasted almonds. A mouthwatering dessert that is ideal for sharing with up to 12 people.
Ingredients
- 260g plain flour
- 4 eggs
- 400ml whole milk
- 160ml cold water
- 50g unsalted butter, melted and cooled, plus extra for the pan
- Plus a 22cm non-stick frying pan
- 500g mascarpone
- 300ml double cream
- 100ml Marsala
- 150ml Kahlúa (coffee liqueur)
- 60ml espresso coffee, cold
- 100g maple syrup
- Zest 1 lemon
- Cocoa powder, for dusting
- 3 amaretti biscuits, crumbled
- 5 toasted almonds, roughly chopped
Method
- Sift the flour into a bowl with a pinch of salt. Mix the eggs, milk and water together and gradually add to the flour, while stirring with a balloon whisk. Once smooth, mix in the melted butter. Set aside for 30 mins.
- Heat a little butter in the frying pan over a medium-high heat, so that the pancakes cook but don’t smoke. Add a ladle of mixture and swirl the batter to coat the pan’s base. When the edges look dry, flip and cook until the underside turns a speckled golden. Stack on a plate.
- In a stand mixer, beat the mascarpone until smooth. Add the cream, and slowly whisk, while adding the Marsala, Kahlúa, coffee, maple syrup and lemon zest. Mix again until firm.
- Lay out 11 crêpes on the worktop and dollop the mixture evenly between them. Stack the crêpes onto a serving plate. Spread the cream to the edges.
- Top with the final crêpe and dust liberally with cocoa powder. Chill for 4 hrs to set. Bring out of the fridge 20 mins before serving. Scatter over the crumbled amaretti biscuits and chopped almonds.
Top tips for making Tiramisu crepe stack
The Marsala can be swapped for amaretto or another favourite liqueur.
To freeze the plain pancakes, layer pancakes with a sheet of baking paper in between each, in a sealed container. Defrost and refresh in the microwave for a few seconds before assembling.
