For those of you who love tiramisu, you really must try this mouthwatering coffee pancake stack cooked in just 30 minutes.

Sandwich each crepe-style pancake with sweet mascarpone and double cream, drizzle with Marsala and Kahlua, dust with cocoa powder, and finish with crumbled amaretti biscuits and toasted almonds. A mouthwatering dessert that is ideal for sharing with up to 12 people.

Ingredients

260g plain flour

4 eggs

400ml whole milk

160ml cold water

50g unsalted butter, melted and cooled, plus extra for the pan

Plus a 22cm non-stick frying pan

500g mascarpone

300ml double cream

100ml Marsala

150ml Kahlúa (coffee liqueur)

60ml espresso coffee, cold

100g maple syrup

Zest 1 lemon

Cocoa powder, for dusting

3 amaretti biscuits, crumbled

5 toasted almonds, roughly chopped

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method

Sift the flour into a bowl with a pinch of salt. Mix the eggs, milk and water together and gradually add to the flour, while stirring with a balloon whisk. Once smooth, mix in the melted butter. Set aside for 30 mins. Heat a little butter in the frying pan over a medium-high heat, so that the pancakes cook but don’t smoke. Add a ladle of mixture and swirl the batter to coat the pan’s base. When the edges look dry, flip and cook until the underside turns a speckled golden. Stack on a plate. In a stand mixer, beat the mascarpone until smooth. Add the cream, and slowly whisk, while adding the Marsala, Kahlúa, coffee, maple syrup and lemon zest. Mix again until firm. Lay out 11 crêpes on the worktop and dollop the mixture evenly between them. Stack the crêpes onto a serving plate. Spread the cream to the edges. Top with the final crêpe and dust liberally with cocoa powder. Chill for 4 hrs to set. Bring out of the fridge 20 mins before serving. Scatter over the crumbled amaretti biscuits and chopped almonds.

Top tips for making Tiramisu crepe stack

The Marsala can be swapped for amaretto or another favourite liqueur.

To freeze the plain pancakes, layer pancakes with a sheet of baking paper in between each, in a sealed container. Defrost and refresh in the microwave for a few seconds before assembling.

You might also like...