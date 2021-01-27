We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Not sure what to do with leftover pancakes? How about leftover pancake batter? From lunchtime wraps to pancake bread pudding, we've got lots of inspiration.

If you’re wondering how to use up leftover pancakes or pancake batter we’re here to inspire. Find out everything you need to know about leftover pancakes including what you can make with the leftovers and how to store leftover pancakes and batter too.

We’re going to show you how you can make the most of your pancakes this Pancake Day so there will be no need to waste a drop. Turn your pancakes into tomorrow’s breakfast, lunch, dinner, or dessert. The possibilities are endless when it comes to using up leftover pancakes.

What to make with leftover pancakes

Leftover pancakes: Breakfast

If you’re a fan of a hearty fry-up you’ll be glad to know that pancakes are the perfect swap for a slice or two of toast. Opt for smaller, thicker pancakes and serve alongside poached egg, bacon medallions, chestnut mushrooms, and fresh cherry tomatoes.

Get the recipe: Breakfast pancakes

Pancake French toast

Turn your leftover pancakes into a classic breakfast treat – French toast. It’s simple really; just make them as you would French toast. Dip your cooked pancakes into the egg, sugar, and cinnamon mix and pop on a pan, and cook until golden and delicious. Serve with fresh berries.

Leftover pancakes: Lunch

Pancakes make a great alternative to tortilla wraps. Grab a crepe-style pancake and load up with your favourite sandwich fillings – bacon, lettuce, and tomato, burrito-style with beans, or how about ham and cheese (pictured above) the choice is yours. Wrap in tin foil or cling film and pop into the fridge ready for your packed lunch the next day.

Get the recipe: Ham and cheese pancake rolls

Leftover pancakes: Dinner

Pancakes are so versatile they can be used in both sweet and savoury recipes. Italian crespelle pancakes are packed with garlic, onion, spinach, and ricotta and topped with a rich tomato sauce. Sprinkled with cheese and baked in the oven, this has to be one of the best ways to serve pancakes for dinner.

Get the recipe: Italian crespelle pancakes

Panchiladas

Quesadillas or enchiladas are really easy to make with pancakes. You might always associate pancakes as a sweet dish rather than savoury but a sprinkling of cheese, a scoop of tomato sauce and plenty of veggies make one delicious dinner. Turn your pancakes into panchiladas in just a few simple steps.

Leftover pancakes: Dessert

Transform your pancakes into different desserts. Our favourites have to be pancake bread pudding, pear pancake pudding, and a classic trifle with a pancake layer at the bottom to create the ‘sponge’.

If you’re looking for an indulgent way to transform your leftover pancake batter try whipping up our baked pear and caramel pancake pudding. The soft, sweetness of the pear and the richness of the caramel work wonders together. All wrapped in a pancake and you’ve got one mouth-watering dessert.

Get the recipe: Baked pear and caramel pancake pudding

Pancake bread and butter pudding

For the bread and butter pudding, tear or cut up the pancakes into small pieces. We’d recommend using thicker pancakes for this dessert. Pour over your custard mix and top with raisins or chocolate chips. Bake in the oven on low heat (160-180C) for about 30 mins.

Trifle with a pancake ‘sponge’

For the pancake trifle, all you have to do is replace the sponge fingers or Swiss roll in the base of your favourite trifle recipe with pancakes instead. Leave smaller pancakes as they are but tear the bigger pancakes up to fill the base of the trifle. Delicious!

Leftover pancakes: Baking

If you’re up for a baking challenge this week, it’s time to roll up your sleeves and get creative with pancakes. This pancake cake is a great way to make the most out of your homemade pancakes. Our cake expert Victoria Threader guides you through making your own in our simple step-by-step recipe.

Get the recipe: How to make your own crepe cake

Pancake S’mores

Pancake S’mores are made pretty much like you would make classic S’mores except you’re replacing the biscuits part with pancakes instead. Sandwich with gooey marshmallow and your favourite chocolate bar and serve.

What to make with leftover pancake batter

There’s really no need to bin your leftover pancake batter especially as you can make so much with it. How about whipping up a batch of Yorkshire puddings using your pancake mix? They’re pretty much the same recipe – you just need a little oil for cooking.

Get the recipe: How to make your own Yorkshire puddings

How to store pancakes

How to freeze pancakes

For cooked pancakes, leave them to cool before freezing. Once cooled, pop a few into a sandwich bag – depending on how many you’d want in one sitting or how many members of your family would want some when it comes to reheating. Store in an airtight container or Tupperware for up to 1 month.

How to defrost and reheat pancakes

To reheat, take the pancakes out of the sandwich bag – they might be stuck together so leave them to sit on the kitchen side for a while before carefully peeling them apart with a knife. Reheat in the toaster or in the microwave on low heat.

How to store pancake batter

How to freeze pancake batter

When it comes to storing your leftover pancake batter, we’d recommend portioning your batter out. If you don’t think you’re going to use all the leftover mix in one go, separate it into a few sandwich bags.

Tie and store these in an airtight container or Tupperware. Make sure you label them up so you know what they are. You could also store your leftover pancake batter in an ice cream tray – one ice cube will make a mini pancake.

How to defrost and reheat pancake batter

To defrost, your pancake batter, leave it in the fridge overnight or in a bowl of warm water on the kitchen side. Once the mixture has defrosted, cut off the corner of your sandwich bag and carefully pipe your pancake batter into a preheated frying pan and cook.