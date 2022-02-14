We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you love porridge or granola in the morning, try these toasted oats with yoghurt for a delicious twist.

Quick, easy, healthy and tasty is everything we want from a breakfast – and this is all of those things. If you’ve tried making your own granola, this is an speedier option and we think it’s just as nice. The oats turn golden and crisp as you dry fry them – the perfect accompaniment to some unctuous yoghurt and fresh ripe blueberries. Blueberries are a great source of vitamin C, as well as loads of antioxidants that help strengthen the immune system and ward off heart disease. To keep calories down we’ve used fat-free Greek yoghurt, which is still creamy and delicious. Icelandic Skyr – also fat free – works well here too.

Ingredients 50g (2oz) oats

6 tbsp fat-free Greek yogurt

1 tbsp honey

100g (4oz) blueberries

Method First, toast the oats by dry frying them in a frying pan for 1-2 mins until golden.

Mix together the yogurt and honey and place half in sundae or wine glasses.

Sprinkle half the toasted oats into the glasses. Top with half the blueberries, then repeat the layers.

Top tip for toasted oats and yogurt

This oat and yogurt layer tastes best when it's been chilled in the fridge for an hour or so beforehand - or make it the night before and keep it chilled until morning.

