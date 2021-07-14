We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prepare this hearty turkey cottage pie with carrot and potato topping recipe in just 10 minutes.

A rich tomato sauce and a creamy, light carrot and mash topping make the perfect combo. Choosing to use turkey mince for a cottage pie is a great way to cut down on calories and fat as it’s much leaner than beef and lamb mince. Add peas, onions, and celery to up your five-a-day count.

Ingredients 400g can tomatoes

2 sticks of celery

1 small onion, chopped

200g turkey mince

75g frozen peas

Salt and black pepper

Dash Worcestershire sauce

For the mash:

1 large potato (about 175g), peeled and cubed

2 carrots (300g), peeled and cut into chunks

2 tbsp skimmed milk

Method 1Set the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6. Pour the can of tomatoes and 300ml (½ pint) water into a pan, add the celery and onion and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 5 mins. Add the turkey to the pan and simmer for a further 10 mins, stirring occasionally. If the mixture is very runny, increase the heat and boil off some of the excess liquid. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the peas, seasoning and Worcestershire sauce. Spoon into an ovenproof dish.

To make the mash, cook the potatoes and carrots in boiling water for about 15 mins or until tender, then drain well. Return the veg to the pan, add the milk and mash until smooth. Season, then spoon on top of the base. Bake the pie for 30-40 mins, or until the topping starts to turn golden. Remove from the oven and serve immediately.

Top tips for making turkey cottage pie

Swap the potato for swede or carrot for sweet potato for different mash. It’s a great way of using up any leftover vegetables in the fridge too.

