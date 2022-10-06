Vampire's blood pomegranate punch recipe

This Halloween mocktail is great for kids or those looking for a non-alcoholic option this October...

Blood bath cocktail
Jessica Dady
Jessica Dady
The kids are going to love this gruesome Halloween cocktail, or should we say a mocktail made with a variety of different fruit juices and ginger ale.

This is the perfect punch to whip for Halloween - particularly if you're hosting a Halloween party this year. A great one for sharing, this recipe serves four but can easily be doubled, or tripled to cater to more. The sweetness of the pomegranate and the sharpness of the ginger ale go hand in hand.

Ingredients

  • 500ml pomegranate juice
  • 250ml grape juice
  • 250ml ginger ale
  • Fresh blueberries

Method

  1. Pour the chilled pomegranate juice, grape juice, and ginger ale into a large punch bowl and stir.
  2. Sprinkle a generous handful of blueberries so they bob on the surface of the cocktail. Use a spoon to serve.

Top tips for making Vampire's blood pomegranate punch

You can easily make this punch ahead of time. Just store in an airtight container in the fridge the day before serving. 

