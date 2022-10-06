GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The kids are going to love this gruesome Halloween cocktail, or should we say a mocktail made with a variety of different fruit juices and ginger ale.

This is the perfect punch to whip for Halloween - particularly if you're hosting a Halloween party this year. A great one for sharing, this recipe serves four but can easily be doubled, or tripled to cater to more. The sweetness of the pomegranate and the sharpness of the ginger ale go hand in hand.

Ingredients

500ml pomegranate juice

250ml grape juice

250ml ginger ale

Fresh blueberries

WEIGHT CONVERTER I want to convert... Choose the ingredient Water Milk Wine Almonds (Flaked) Almonds (Ground) Breadcrumbs (Fresh) Breadcrumbs (Dried) Brown Sugar (Light & Dark) Butter Caster Sugar Cherries (Canned) Cherries (Dried/ Maraschino) Cherries (Glace/ Candied) Cocoa Powder Cornflour Cream Cheese Dried Apricots Granulated Sugar Grated Parmesan Grated Cheddar Hazelnuts (Whole) Hazelnuts (Chopped) Hazelnuts (Ground) Honey Icing Sugar Margarine Oats (Rolled) Oats (Scottish) Oats (Steel Cut) Oats (Quick/ Quaker) Oats (Instant) Peas (Frozen) Peas (Cooked) Pecans (Chopped) Flour Rice (Uncooked, Long-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Medium-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Short-grain) Rice (Uncooked, Basmati) Rice (Uncooked, Wild) Shredded Coconut Sultanas Syrup (Cane) Syrup (Chocolate) Syrup (Corn) Syrup (Corn, High fructose) Syrup (Golden) Syrup (Maple) Table Salt Tomatoes (Canned) Tomatoes (Chopped) Tomatoes (Sun-dried) Treacle / Molasses Walnuts (Chopped) grams to cups

Method

Pour the chilled pomegranate juice, grape juice, and ginger ale into a large punch bowl and stir. Sprinkle a generous handful of blueberries so they bob on the surface of the cocktail. Use a spoon to serve.

Top tips for making Vampire's blood pomegranate punch

You can easily make this punch ahead of time. Just store in an airtight container in the fridge the day before serving.

You might also like: