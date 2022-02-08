We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

This healthy chocolate pancakes recipe is delicious as well as completely dairy-free and vegan.

Unlike regular pancakes that use milk and are fried in butter, these use almond milk and coconut oil. They are low in fat and suitable for the whole family. To make them even tastier they come drizzled with a blueberry compote. It’s a really versatile sauce so we think it’s actually worth making a larger batch of it and storing it in a tightly sealed. You can use it to top porridge, French toast or other pancakes. You can make these into double chocolate pancakes by melting some vegan dark chocolate and drizzling it over the top as well. For a great alternative, check out our sugar-free healthy pancakes.

Ingredients 130g plain flour

25g cacao powder

2 tsp baking powder

250ml sweetened almond drink

35ml coconut oil, melted

35ml maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla essence

Pinch of salt

Extra coconut oil, for frying

For the blueberry compote:

225g fresh blueberries

40ml fresh orange juice

1 tbsp soft brown sugar

Pinch of ground cinnamon

Method First make the compote: put the blueberries, orange juice, brown sugar and ground cinnamon into a small saucepan. Gently bring to the boil and cook for a couple of minutes, then allow to cool.

Put the plain flour, cacao powder and salt into a mixing bowl and whisk together. Put the almond drink, coconut oil, vanilla essence and maple syrup in a bowl together and whisk.

Make a well in the flour mixture and pour in the almond drink mixture and, with a wooden spoon, draw in the flour and mix until you have a smooth batter, then allow to rest for a few minutes.

Heat some oil in a frying pan. Add 4 tbsp of the batter in the pan, spoon into a circle and fry each side for a few minutes. Transfer to an oven to keep the pancakes warm while you cook the rest.

Serve the pancakes stacked alongside the blueberry compote.

Top tip for healthy chocolate pancakes

Use cherries instead of blueberries for the compote, to make a Black Forest gateau pancake. Top it with some grated dark vegan chocolate for a fancy flourish.

