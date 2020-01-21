We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These healthy sugar-free pancakes have been naturally sweetened with ripe bananas, orange juice and pureed apricots for a delicious, fruity flavour.

If you’re trying to cut out refined sugars from your diet but still want to enjoy the occasional treat, you’ll love these healthy sugar-free pancakes. The pancake mix is made with very ripe bananas, fresh orange juice and softened apricots to give it a natural sweetness. This recipe will make around 6-8 mini pancakes, about 5 inches wide.

Watch how to make Healthy sugar-free pancakes

Ingredients Plain flour – 1 cup (280g)

2 very ripe bananas

8 soaked apricots

1 orange

Salt – a pinch (1/8 teaspoon)

Soya milk (or any other milk) – 1 cup

Baking powder – 1 teaspoon

Oil or butter - 1 teaspoon

Edible flower petals (optional)

Method Pre-heat your pan to a medium heat, with a little oil. In a small blender or mixer, add five of the soaked apricots, ripe bananas and enough water to cover half of the fruit. Blend together, and set some the fruit puree and soaked apricots aside for pouring on pancakes later. Add in the milk, flour, baking soda, salt and to the puree in the blender and mix well until there are no lumps.

When the pan is hot enough, pour enough mixture onto the pan to make a small round pancake (approximately 5 inches wide). After about 3 mins, or until the pan-side of the pancake is cooked, turn over the pancake. Cook the pancake on the other side for a further 2 mins.

Serve with your favourite topping. We covered ours with nut butters along with fresh, low-sugar fruit including raspberries or kiwis

Top tips for making healthy sugar-free pancakes

We've topped them with kiwi as these have a low sugar content, but could you use any number of other fruits for a delicious dessert, packed with nutrients. To really impress family and friends, you could add a sprinkle of dried raspberries.

Dark unsulphured dried apricots are much sweeter than other varieties.