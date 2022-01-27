We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

You won’t be able to resist tucking into these vegan pancakes with banana come Pancake Day.

These vegan pancakes with banana and salted caramel are a clever and tasty twist on the classic pancake recipe – giving you a stack of gorgeous golden pancakes without the need for eggs or milk. We’ve made them with oats, almond milk and bananas, which help give them a delicious texture. And finished with a generous drizzle of homemade salted caramel for total sweet tooth indulgence. Ready in 22 minutes, it’s a cheap and easy recipe that ensures no-one need miss out on the pancake fun.

Ingredients For the batter:

100g ground oats (grind oats in blender leaving some texture)

1 tsp nutmeg

2 tsp cinnamon

2 tbsp coconut sugar

1/2 tsp xanthan gum if sensitive substitute (1 tbsp ground flax mixed with 1 tbsp water)

1 tsp baking powder

2 ripe bananas

100 ml almond or other nut milk

2 tbsp oil, plus extra for frying

Fruit (optional)

For the salted caramel:

1 can of coconut milk

2 tbsp coconut sugar

Pinch of salt

Method For the batter: Melt 2 tbsp of oil on the hob or in a microwave until melted. Add the other batter ingredients and mix until smooth.

Heat a little bit of coconut oil in a frying pan and spoon 1-2tbsp of pancake mix into the pan. Smooth into a circle with the back of your spoon. Fry for 2-3mins on either side, or until they have small air holes and have started to colour. Repeat for the rest of the batter.

For the salted caramel: Open coconut milk can and add to pan, before stirring in the coconut sugar and salt. Boil down for 7- 8 min.

Stack your pancakes on top of each other, adding your salted caramel sauce and other toppings. These could include slices of fruit, as shown – along with a dusting grated cacao nibs.

Top tips for making vegan pancakes with banana:

The vegan pancake batter is particularly delicate, so be careful not to overmix or cook the mixture on a high heat. Otherwise, they'll end up with a dense consistency.

