You won’t be able to resist tucking into these vegan pancakes with banana come Pancake Day.
These vegan pancakes with banana and salted caramel are a clever and tasty twist on the classic pancake recipe – giving you a stack of gorgeous golden pancakes without the need for eggs or milk. We’ve made them with oats, almond milk and bananas, which help give them a delicious texture. And finished with a generous drizzle of homemade salted caramel for total sweet tooth indulgence. Ready in 22 minutes, it’s a cheap and easy recipe that ensures no-one need miss out on the pancake fun.
Watch how to make Vegan pancakes with banana and salted caramel
Ingredients
- For the batter:
- 100g ground oats (grind oats in blender leaving some texture)
- 1 tsp nutmeg
- 2 tsp cinnamon
- 2 tbsp coconut sugar
- 1/2 tsp xanthan gum if sensitive substitute (1 tbsp ground flax mixed with 1 tbsp water)
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 2 ripe bananas
- 100 ml almond or other nut milk
- 2 tbsp oil, plus extra for frying
- Fruit (optional)
- For the salted caramel:
- 1 can of coconut milk
- 2 tbsp coconut sugar
- Pinch of salt
Method
For the batter: Melt 2 tbsp of oil on the hob or in a microwave until melted. Add the other batter ingredients and mix until smooth.
Heat a little bit of coconut oil in a frying pan and spoon 1-2tbsp of pancake mix into the pan. Smooth into a circle with the back of your spoon. Fry for 2-3mins on either side, or until they have small air holes and have started to colour. Repeat for the rest of the batter.
For the salted caramel: Open coconut milk can and add to pan, before stirring in the coconut sugar and salt. Boil down for 7- 8 min.
Stack your pancakes on top of each other, adding your salted caramel sauce and other toppings. These could include slices of fruit, as shown – along with a dusting grated cacao nibs.
Top tips for making vegan pancakes with banana:
The vegan pancake batter is particularly delicate, so be careful not to overmix or cook the mixture on a high heat. Otherwise, they'll end up with a dense consistency.
