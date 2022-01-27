Trending:

Vegan pancakes with banana and salted caramel recipe

Jessica Dady
  • Dairy-free
  • Gluten-free
  • Vegan
  • Vegetarian
serves: 2
Skill: easy
Cost: cheap
Prep: 10 min
Cooking: 12 min
    • You won’t be able to resist tucking into these vegan pancakes with banana come Pancake Day.

    These vegan pancakes with banana and salted caramel are a clever and tasty twist on the classic pancake recipe – giving you a stack of gorgeous golden pancakes without the need for eggs or milk. We’ve made them with oats, almond milk and bananas, which help give them a delicious texture. And finished with a generous drizzle of homemade salted caramel for total sweet tooth indulgence. Ready in 22 minutes, it’s a cheap and easy recipe that ensures no-one need miss out on the pancake fun.

    Watch how to make Vegan pancakes with banana and salted caramel

    Ingredients

    • For the batter:
    • 100g ground oats (grind oats in blender leaving some texture)
    •  1 tsp nutmeg
    •  2 tsp cinnamon
    • 2 tbsp coconut sugar
    • 1/2 tsp xanthan gum if sensitive substitute (1 tbsp ground flax mixed with 1 tbsp water)
    • 1 tsp baking powder
    • 2 ripe bananas
    • 100 ml almond or other nut milk
    • 2 tbsp oil, plus extra for frying
    • Fruit (optional)
    • For the salted caramel:
    •   1 can of coconut milk
    • 2 tbsp coconut sugar 
    • Pinch of salt

    Method

    • For the batter:  Melt 2 tbsp of oil on the hob or in a microwave until melted. Add the other batter ingredients and mix until smooth.

    • Heat a little bit of coconut oil in a frying pan and spoon 1-2tbsp of pancake mix into the pan. Smooth into a circle with the back of your spoon.  Fry for 2-3mins on either side, or until they have small air holes and have started to colour.  Repeat for the rest of the batter.

    • For the salted caramel: Open coconut milk can and add to pan, before stirring in the coconut sugar and salt. Boil down for 7- 8 min.

    • Stack your pancakes on top of each other, adding your salted caramel sauce and other toppings. These could include slices of fruit, as shown – along with a dusting grated cacao nibs.

    Top tips for making vegan pancakes with banana:

    The vegan pancake batter is particularly delicate, so be careful not to overmix or cook the mixture on a high heat. Otherwise, they'll end up with a dense consistency.

